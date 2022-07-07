new update lets you edit offline

Coming out of the oven, the new update of Google Docs enables your users to edit their documents even when they are offline. One of the causes for this new Google Docs update is to make you abandon, for good, any dependency you still have on the package office.

Read more: Meet the Google glasses that promise real-time translation

Learn more about the new Docs update

Google recently confirmed that its Workspace, a package that contains Google Docs, Drive, Sheets and more, is now available for editing Office files without being connected to the internet.

While Microsoft Office files are indeed compatible with what is featured on Google Workspace, the option to work on your files while offline was not yet allowed. However, now, thinking that productivity should not depend on an Internet connection, regardless of the type of file being used at the moment, that possibility already exists.

See how Google Docs works

Google Docs, Sheets and Slides will support working offline on Office files. The whole process will work in the same way as with Google files. So it only works with files that have been opened in Office edit mode, which essentially means you’ve opened them with a Google Workspace app before.

For this, you will need to enable offline access beforehand. To do this, if you don’t already have it, download the Google Docs Offline Chrome extension, installed in Chrome or Edge itself. Once that’s done, go to the settings menu and click on the gear icon in the upper right corner, selecting Settings. So just check or activate the offline configuration. Then you will be able to access your files offline. Any changes made to offline documents will be synced to Google Drive when you reconnect to the internet.