New VW Amarok is bigger and grosser, but pickup does not come to Brazil

FoF the alliance established in 2019 between Ford and VW for the development of medium-sized pickups and commercial vans, the new generations of Ranger and Amarok are ready.

Ranger is already on sale in some markets, such as Europe, where it is the segment leader, and has a date to arrive in Brazil: 2023, coming from the Ford plant in Argentina.

Amarok not yet. Recently, VW announced investments in its Argentine plant, which is close to Ford’s, with the news that the current Amarok will continue in production, after receiving a restyling and new equipment for autonomous driving and safety, leaving the second off-plan generation.

The new Amarok will be produced in South Africa and sold in countries such as Australia, New Zealand and regions such as the Middle East and Europe.

The European launch takes place this July, but we had the opportunity to know the novelty in advance, even if the contact was with a vehicle still camouflaged.

The prototype that was shown to us was a unit used in almost final tests, which engineering companies call validation tests, in which the characteristics predicted in the project are confirmed, but without time for substantial changes. Our impression is that, despite being visually different, Ranger and Amarok are technically very similar.

“In the bodywork, the parts common to both models are very few”, according to engineer Lars Krause, member of the sales council of VW Commercial Vehicles. “In this case, it’s the rear-view mirrors, the roof and the rear window; the rest is completely independent and was created by our design team,” he says.

The range of engines is similar to that of the current model (in Europe) and, not by chance, bears similarities with the offer in the Ford line.

There will be four diesel engines with four and six cylinders, 2 liters and V6 with 3 liters, for most markets, with an output range between 180 hp and 240 hp (For Ford, here, we talk about 2.0 biturbo gasoline , 210 hp, and 3.0 V6 turbodiesel, 252 hp, replacing the current 2.2 and 3.2 diesel).

Particularly price-sensitive countries will also be able to order a petrol version with a five-speed manual gearbox, with a single cab. This also explains why the basic versions get a manual handbrake and the variants positioned above have an electric parking brake.

Depending on the engine, the new VW Amarok will be available with rear-wheel drive, with 4×4 on demand or 4×4 permanent.

The load capacity will be 1.2 tonnes (more than almost all competitors) and the new Amarok can tow up to 3.5 tonnes.

Most Amaroks will be double-cab, but some markets will also have a single-cab variant.

Compared to its predecessor, the new 5.35m long Amarok is 10cm longer, 9cm wider (1.86m) and also 5cm taller (1.88m).

But the biggest growth can be seen in the wheelbase, which increased by no less than 17.5 centimeters to 3.27 meters. Meanwhile, the lashing eyes in the cargo area support 500 kg and the roof can hold a generous 350 kg.

As rustic as the finish may seem on the outside, inside the VW pickup is quite welcoming. The seats are very comfortable and the cabin has ample space for up to five people.

The most equipped versions have two digital screens (one for the instrumentation and the other, vertical, for the multimedia center) and front seats with electrical adjustments, in addition to a powerful sound from the Harman Kardon audio system, which will be offered as an option.

Depending on the market, there can be up to five configurations with different levels of equipment and finish: Amarok, Life, Style, Panamericana (for 4×4) and Aventura (more urban).

