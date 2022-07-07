Neymar and Bruna broke up? Astro appears again without alliance

Neymar Jr. attended today the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris, France. The athlete watched the event on the edge of the catwalk and alongside other celebrities, but one detail again caught his attention: Ney again became a subject for not wearing an alliance amid rumors of the end of his relationship with influencer Bruna Biancardi.

With an eye on the haute couture fashion week taking place in the French capital, Neymar, who is back in Europe for the start of the new season with PSG, watched the brand’s show alongside personalities such as models Jourdan Dunn, Alessandra Ambrosio, Coco Rocha and actor Lucien Laviscount.

This was not Neymar’s first public appearance without the engagement ring signed with Bruna. Recently, the striker went to a get together with friends in São Paulo and fans noticed the absence of the influencer and the ring.

Since then, the public has been speculating about the possible end of the “Bruney” couple. The last time the two were seen together publicly was last week at an awards show.

Neymar and Biancardi publicly assumed the relationship not long ago, although rumors about the relationship between the two have been circulating on gossip sites since mid-2021. At the time, netizens came to make comparisons between the influencer and actress Bruna Marquezine, ex-girlfriend. of the footballer.