Neymar attends the Jean-Paul Gaultier show in Paris – Vogue

Jourdan Dunn, Alessandra Ambrosio, Neymar, Coco Rocha and Lucien at the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show (Photo: Getty Images)

Neymar attended the parade of Jean-Paul Gaultier during haute couture fashion week in Paris, France.

In a click released by paparazzi, the footballer appears seated in the front row of the presentation and squeezed between other famous names such as the models Jourdan Dunn, Alessandra Ambrosio, Coco Rocha and the actor Lucien Laviscount.

For the occasion, he wore a mustard-toned leather jacket, pants and a white shirt. All from the French brand, of course.

Without an alliance, the player continues to raise suspicions that his relationship with the influencer Bruna Biancardi may have ended.

There, the Brazilian singer Jojo Toddynho also participated in the fall-winter 2022/2023 show, as well as Kim Kardashian and daughter North.

Neymar is present at the Jean-Paul Gaultier show in Paris (Photo: Getty Images)

Break up?

Last weekend, Neymar enjoyed the last days of his vacation in Brazil with some friends, including Flávia Pavanelli. In the clicks shared on social networks, Ney appears at times with and at other times without the commitment alliance that he adopted a few months after assuming the romance with Bruna Biancardi. The moves left fans of the couple speculating about a possible breakup.

Vogue contacted the player’s advice, who has not yet returned.

See more photos below.

Neymar (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Neymar is present at the Jean-Paul Gaultier show in Paris (Photo: Getty Images)