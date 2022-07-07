‘No Limit’ for adults: pecks, sex talks, naked bath participants and more! | 2022

This year’s No Limit was different! For those who thought that the guys from Sun Tribe and gives moon tribe he got heated up in conversations and attitudes, he thought it was right, see? ✅

This year’s players showed that reality is not just proof, challenge and competition, and that the camp – even if it’s root! – it can be a place for flirting, spicy conversations and even making out 🔥🔥🔥. Shall we remember some moments of the season? 🎥

1 of 5 ‘No Limite’ for adults: Matheus Pires, Ipojucan, Pedro and Tiemi — Photo: Globo ‘No Limite’ for adults: Matheus Pires, Ipojucan, Pedro and Tiemi — Photo: Globo

Matheus Pires asks Ipojucan double-meaning questions

Matheus Pires entertains Tribo Sol with ‘spicy’ questions

Matheus Pires drew laughter from adversaries and allies with his saucy questions. The carioca relaxed the atmosphere of the camp whenever he “interrogated” someone about their personal life and … is it not that he got good revelations from his interviewees?

2 of 5 ‘No Limite’: Matheus Pires entertained the public with his not discreet interviews — Photo: Globo ‘No Limite’: Matheus Pires amused the audience with his not discreet interviews — Photo: Globo

⭐ Kissing wheel and ‘swap’ couples

Members of Tribo Sol exchange kisses on a romantic night

Even before there was a fusion between the tribes, Tribo Sol heated up the atmosphere in the camp one night and… We even wondered if a new couple would emerge after that.

Tiemi kissed Lucas; Lucas went to Matheus; Tiemi and Pedro gave an expected peck and there was even Vanderlei and Andréa surprising everyone. Who remembers? 💋💋💋

3 of 5 ‘No Limite’: Pedro and Tiemi kiss at Tribo Sol camp — Photo: Globo ‘No Limite’: Pedro and Tiemi kiss at the Tribo Sol camp – Photo: Globo

Ipojucan, Lucas, Victor Hugo and Charles bathe naked in a lake

After a while, some members became calmer with each other and even decided to ignore the cameras. They went to shower naked, and the web, of course, didn’t miss it. “Is it a snake?” asked a viewer.

Another moment that yielded a separate chapter on social media was Ipojucan’s swim trunks. The member of Tribo Estrela put his competition look to the test and made the web almost delirious when the garment slipped. The public reaction? “Take it off,” said the web. Yeah, friends, it was emotion from beginning to end! 🤣🤣🤣

4 of 5 Ipojucan in ‘No Limite’ — Photo: Globo Ipojucan in ‘No Limite’ — Photo: Globo

⭐ Andrea’s 43rd look and Lucas’ revelations!

Lucas and Andréa surprise by revealing crushes in ‘No Limite’

There may not have been a crush, but there was no lack of crush out there. In a revealing conversation, participants like Lucas, Pedro and Andrea opened the game and cast their crushes on reality. The Sergipe man surprised when talking about a member and Andréa…ah, the participant gave a look 43 that didn’t need to clarify anything else!

5 of 5 ‘No Limite’: Andréa surprised by revealing crush in an exclusive video — Photo: Globo ‘No Limite’: Andréa surprised by revealing crush in an exclusive video — Photo: Globo

⭐ Sweet compared to sex?

Star Tribe sings and dances around the campfire

it was just Ipojucan make one of your sweets at camp for the sugar to work on the crowd! After eating dessert, the actor himself joked:

“My candy is likened to having sex. So, are we having a hustle?”