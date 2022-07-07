North West lets out a sharp question as she is surrounded by photographers in Paris; watch

No pictures, please! North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kayne West, showed once again that she doesn’t like to be constantly photographed by paparazzi. When leaving an event in Paris, France, this Tuesday (5), the firstborn asked a very direct question to the photographers who were at the door. She is in town with her mother for the Paris Fashion Week.

In the video, North appears next to her friend. Ryan Romulus, daughter of Kim’s BFF, Tracy Romulus. When faced with several flashes, the heiress questioned the motivation of the paparazzi. “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?”asked West, drawing laughter from those present. “Because you’re very famous. We love you, North!”said one of them.

Soon after, it is possible to see the cousin of the Kardashian clan, Cici Bussey, leaving the venue. The last to appear is Kim, who walks towards the car that was positioned in front of the place where the event was held. She didn’t talk to the photographers, but she quickly posed for a few shots. Watch:

Continue after Advertising

This isn’t the first time North has shown annoyance to the paparazzi. In 2015, when she was just two years old, the heiress went viral when she was surrounded by photographers as she went to ballet class with her nanny. “No photos”, said the little one. The iconic phrase is reproduced to this day by internet users.

The following year, Kim posted on Instagram a picture of her daughter refusing to take pictures. To evade the record, North ended up hiding under a fur coat much larger than her. The little girl has even shown in an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” who doesn’t like too much attention. “Why are so many people taking pictures of us every day?”said while being surrounded by photographers during a trip to New York.