“Not for every player”; Pedro enters the history of Flamengo in Libertadores

Wednesday night (6) was far from what the most optimistic red-black expected. Playing against Tolima, the Flamengo made the second duel of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores with a full Maracanã. After winning away from home by 1 to 0, Mengão had a magical night and made 7 to 1 against the opponent.

Qualified for the quarterfinals with a great score, the team now faces Corinthians in a national classic. Wednesday night (6) reserved a particular episode for striker Pedro, who scored four goals out of seven scored by the Flamengo and entered the history of the Club.

Pedro became the first player in Flamengo’s history to score four times in a single Copa Libertadores match. After the feat, the forward spoke about the ‘magical’ moment of his career: “One of the most important games of my career. Scoring four goals in a Libertadores game is not for every player.”

He added: “Without a doubt, today was a very special night and I will remember it for the rest of my life. It was the first time I scored four goals in a match. It was incredible, the whole game, not only mine, but that of the entire team. Today I scored four goals thanks to everyone’s work, we dedicated ourselves from the first minute. It’s the result of a lot of work and dedication […] Looking to evolve even more, looking to grow to help Flamengo win the titles it needs.”

Check out data from Sofascore de Pedro, who is the top scorer of Libertadores:

8 games (2 holder)

7 goals

1 assist

33 mins to participate in goal

15 shots (10 on goal)

2.1 Shots to score goal