Note of clarification from SES-MS on repair of the computed tomography machine in Naviraí

The Secretary of State for Health of Mato Grosso do Sul, Flávio da Costa Britto Neto, feels it is his duty, to go public, to reestablish the truth of the facts conveyed by the deputy mayor of Naviraí, Márcio Araguaia, to the press, in effect of creating a fact that does not proceed with the truth regarding the repair of the computerized tomography machine in the municipality of Naviraí.

First of all, it should be clarified that the company HBR – Health Brasil has a contract with SES/MS for equipment rental and imaging diagnostics, as well as the provision of corrective and preventive maintenance services and support for the IT infrastructure. Information, Radiological Information Systems and Image Storage and Distribution Software in several municipalities in the state. In this contract, the municipality of Naviraí benefited from the leasing of the computed tomography device to serve SUS users.

Secondly, it should be noted that the Municipality of Naviraí notified SES/MS about the damaged equipment. Immediately, SES/MS took the necessary measures and called the company to solve the problem. Immediately, the company informed that the tube of the damaged device had been replaced, since it is an original part imported from the United States and is on its way to Mato Grosso do Sul. The replacement of the part of the computerized tomography machine will take place next Friday (8). After calibration, the device will be able to serve patients in the region.

Thirdly, the State Secretary of Health, Flávio Britto, in order to reestablish the truth, was surprised by an article published in the press, informing that the deputy mayor, Márcio Araguaia, would have ‘conquered’ the repair of the CT scanner . This fact, which does not proceed, considering that the maintenance of the device is EXCLUSIVE, being carried out by the company hired by the State Government.

Fourthly, we respect the official’s visit to the company’s office in Campo Grande, where he fulfills the mission required by the position, but that information published in the press referring to the ‘conquest’ becomes untrue, overshadowing the brightness of the executive action.

In this way, the Secretary of State for Health, Flávio Britto, clarifies the whole population, especially the residents of Naviraí, the facts in a coherent, honest and precise way. And points out that the State Department of Health has been working to offer better care to users of the Unified Health System (SUS) in all municipalities in the state.

Source: SES/MS

