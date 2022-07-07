notebook comparison and review

Whenever you think about investing in a high-performance (and, consequently, more expensive) notebook, the MacBook Air line ends up appearing on the list of options. It was consecrated for its compact size, for its longer-lasting performance than its competitors or for its success with certain audiences, such as designers.

Recently, Apple announced the arrival of the new generation of the notebook in Brazil, this time equipped with the M2 processor, presented in June, which promises considerable gains over its predecessor. In short: the device has become even more powerful.

But does that extra dose of power make up for the considerably higher price tag than the competition? To make this comparison, let’s take inspiration from a typical smartphone fight: Apple versus Samsung. We put the new MacBook Air up against the Galaxy Book Pro, another lightweight and powerful model.

Below we compare the technical data of both. Check out:

MacBook Air M2

Width: 30.41 cm

Depth: 21.5 cm

Thickness: 1.13 cm

Weight: 1.24 kg

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

Width: 35.54 cm

Depth: 22.58 cm

Thickness: 1.17 mm

Weight: 1.05 kg

Both bet on a minimalist appearance, which guarantees a touch of elegance and discretion. The MacBook Air scores here for having color choices (beige and three shades of grey), while the Samsung is only offered in a silver finish.

Reflecting the larger screen, the Samsung is about 5 cm wider. It’s little, but it’s good to take into account if you intend to carry the notebook frequently. In the other measures, both are similar.

Here, two positive highlights. First of all, both devices are extremely thin, which means you’ll have no problem fitting them in between other items inside a backpack or briefcase, for example.

Second, the reduced weight. Samsung shines brighter: despite being bigger, it almost falls below the 1 kg mark. You definitely won’t break a sweat to carry either one.

Verdict: a tie.

MacBook Air M2

13.6 inch (34.54 cm) Liquid Retina

Quad HD+ resolution of 2560 x 1664 pixels

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

15.6 inch (39.62 cm) Amoled

Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels

Refresh rate: 60Hz

First, the bad news: both have refresh rate at the “minimum necessary” footprint. Considering that we are talking about notebooks with considerable firepower and, above all, a high price, it is somewhat disappointing to see that they bring 60 Hz screens. In practice, they may have a lower performance than many smartphones when it comes to reproducing moving images with fluidity.

After that consideration, it’s time to choose: do you prefer size or resolution? The MacBook is two inches smaller, but offers Quad HD+ resolution. On the other hand, Samsung comes with wider screen space, but with a standard Full HD resolution.

If your idea is to use the device to develop activities that deal a lot with images, such as photo and video editing, the Apple notebook should satisfy your desires more. Other than that, the Samsung will probably do just fine.

Verdict: a tie.

MacBook Air M2

Capacity: 52.6 watts/hour

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

Capacity: 68 watts/hour

If one of the main arguments of these products is that they are lightweight and you can take them anywhere, the battery is an essential aspect of this promise. Who can take the longest time away from the outlet?

A quick glance indicates that the Samsung wins the contest as its battery is bigger. However, it is necessary to consider how and how much each of the devices consumes the available energy.

As they are devices with a very wide spectrum of use, what remains is to take into account the autonomy data released by the manufacturers.

Apple says the MacBook Air has 18 hours of video playback in the Apple TV app and 15 hours of internet browsing via Wi-Fi.

Samsung, on the other hand, comes down to saying that the Galaxy Book Pro can last up to 21 hours without asking for a break.

Both notebooks come with chargers in the box: 30 W on the MacBook Air and 65 W on the Galaxy Book Pro. The Apple device even accepts a 67 W charger, but it is sold separately.

Verdict: victory of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro.

MacBook Air M2

Processor: Apple M2 (octa-core, 3.49 GHz)

Eight-core unified graphics card

RAM memory: 8 GB

Storage: 256GB SSD

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

Processor: Intel Core i7-1165G7 (quad-core, 2.8GHz with 4.7GHz turbo mode)

Integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics

RAM memory: 16 GB

Storage: 1TB SSD

For starters: both have excellent settings. You won’t be squeezed in the main daily tasks, nor in the heaviest applications.

The Galaxy Book Pro brings two advantages. One of them is the higher-capacity RAM memory – but it’s relative (we’ll explain it below). The other, undisputed, is the largest internal storage capacity, 1 TB. And it’s available in the form of an NVMe SSD, which is even faster than standard SSDs, which tends to have a very noticeable positive impact on performance.

The MacBook Air bets on the new M2 chip. According to Apple, it has 25% more transistors than the M1. In practice, this represents an 18% gain in performance over its predecessor, consuming the same amount of energy.

Also according to the manufacturer, the M2 offers almost twice as much performance as other ten-core processors, but using the same amount of energy. This tends to make the MacBook Air’s performance unbeatable in its class, especially in heavier tasks.

None of the notebooks have a dedicated graphics card. It can be a setback if you intend to use them for games. Even so, they are capable of running games, even if that is not the purpose of these notebooks.

Finally, it must be considered that the MacBook Air, like the iPhone, is a more closed system than other devices. In other words: it uses an operating system that tends to make better use of available resources, requiring less RAM, for example.

If we consider the raw performance, the MacBook Air takes this contest. Depending on what you want to do with the device, though, the Galaxy Book Pro is sure not to let you down.

Verdict: victory of MacBook Air.

The Galaxy Book Pro has several functions that “talk” to other Samsung devices such as headphones, TVs and smartphones. Thus, it tends to be used to the fullest if you are more involved in this ecosystem.

Other than that, it has HDMI connections, two USB-C ports (one of them Thunderbolt), a USB 3.2 connection, headphone output and MicroSD card input.

The MacBook Air, on the other hand, has similar features, only with Apple devices. The connections, however, are a little different: a MagSafe 3 for charging, and two USB 4 with Thunderbolt, which can be used for video output (DisplayPort) and data connections. Other than that, there is only one connection for headphones.

It is worth noting that none of the notebooks in this comparison has a keyboard with a cedilla, which may require some adaptation from its users.

Verdict: victory of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro.

MacBook Air M2: BRL 13,299

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: BRL 9,999

Analyzing the cost-benefit of devices in this category only by the numbers can be a trap. Considering that the Galaxy Book Pro did better in two aspects and the MacBook Air only in one (but charging R$ 3,300 more), the choice for the Samsung would be indisputable.

It must be considered, however, that the superior performance of the MacBook Air can be a differential for those who intend to use it for heavier activities, such as image and video editing.

With that, the final verdict is a big “it depends”. For everyday activities, the savings provided by the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro make it the best option. Those looking for maximum performance and intending to use the notebook for more demanding professional activities don’t even need to think twice: the additional cost of the MacBook Air will be worth it.

FINAL RESULT: a tie.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.