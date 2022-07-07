Nubank increases the limit to more than 500 thousand people; check your balance

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Nubank increases the limit to more than 500 thousand people; check your balance 1 Views

On the 30th of June, the Nubank went viral on Twitter, reaching the trending topics (most talked about topics), after announcing the credit card limit increase of more than 500 thousand customers.

Read more: Nubank and Shopee close partnership with cashback of up to R$50 per purchase

The theme generates a lot of repercussion on social networks, especially on the part of users who receive little purchasing power to use in purple. In an attempt to circumvent this situation, the bank took this step and carried out a massive increase.

Check out the statement issued by the company below:

Users complain about the low limit on purple

If on the one hand there were those who were satisfied with the readjustment, others who were left out of the increases showed dissatisfaction. Some of them even questioned the bank about the lack of updating in the purchasing power of purple.

In response, Nubank stated that it carries out credit analyzes regularly, and that some attitudes can contribute to a faster increase in the limit. Are they:

  • Pay the invoice on time, that is, by the due date;
  • Keep income updated on the Nubank app;
  • Concentrate monthly expenses on the Nubank card;
  • Avoid negatives in credit protection agencies, such as SPC and Serasa;
  • Develop a relationship with the digital bank.

Those who want to know whether or not they have been awarded the limit increase should access the Nubank application and then click on the “Credit Card” tab. Finally, just tap on “Adjust Limit”. If there is balance available, the user can manually increase it.

