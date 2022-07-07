Occupancy of ICU beds by patients with covid-19 reaches 94% in DF

posted on 07/07/2022 10:12



(credit: Reproduction/La Jolla Institute of Immunology)

According to the latest update from the Info Saúde-DF portal, the occupancy rate of adult ICU beds reached 94.37% this Thursday (7/7). The length of stay of patients takes, in most cases (69.85%), 15 days. As the total number of occupied beds is 335, there are only 20 unoccupied beds. It is important to remember that there are beds that are blocked and, therefore, unusable.

Also according to the website, the occupancy of pediatric beds is at 92.11% and that of neonatal beds is at 93.83%. This means that a good part of newborns are contracting covid-19 and, in addition, need intensive treatment.

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) publishes the epidemiological bulletin from Monday to Friday. In the most recent, four deaths caused by the coronavirus were reported that occurred between Saturday (2/7) and this Wednesday (6/7). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,781 people have died of covid-19 in the federal capital.

The disease transmission rate, however, dropped for the second day and stands at 0.94. This means that each group of 100 infected is capable of transmitting the disease, on average, to another 94 people. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the pandemic gets out of control when this rate is above 1.