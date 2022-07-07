Oil price drop – Economy

There is a high rally and a low rally. This time, the global market produced a bearish rally in oil and raw materials. In just two months, the prices of Petroleum Brent type (from the North Sea) fell by 7.4%. This week, they accumulated a drop of 9.5%. Also in two months, the prices of wheat fell 27.7%; Soy2.8%; corn4.5%.

The advisers and analysts in these markets, who live off their forecasts, now seem lost. those of Citigroup warn that Brent prices may fall to US$ 65 per barrel (today they are at US$ 100) due to the slowdown in global economic activity. those of JP Morgan bet in the opposite direction. They understand that the barrel could go to US$ 380, if the restrictions imposed by the West make the Russia cut 5 million barrels from its daily oil production. Anyone who pours large amounts of capital into the business is confused.

Behind this plunge in prices is the risk of strong global recessionwhich has been induced by the major central banks with the rise in interest rates to brake the inflation which, in turn, was driven by the rise in oil, food and input prices. Recession it means reduced economic activity and this, reduced demand for energy and raw materials.

Recession risk may not be the only factor in this downturn. Add two more: the perception that stocks, built up to prevent shortages, have gotten too high and now need to be spawned. And the feeling also begins to spread that the war in ukraine could lead to an outcome, which would help to sink oil and food prices.

If this reversal is confirmed, in the medium term, important consequences for the Brazilian economy can be foreseen. The first of these could be the drop in the prices of fuels on the domestic market, without the artificialities adopted by the Bolsonaro government. Another consequence would be the reduction of billing with exports of commodities in Brazil. A third, the faster reduction of domestic inflation. And fourth, as tax is levied on prices, which now tend to fall or rise less, the tendency is for collection to become weaker.

The problem is that the economy is being attacked by attacks of a fiscal nature. And the Bolsonaro government spending what you can’t afford to buy the voter’s vote.

The first manifestation of stress is the exchange rate. The dollar exchange rate in reais, which in May reached R$4.80 per dollar, returned to R$ 5.42. To some extent, this escalation has to do with the appreciation of the dollar in the markets as a result of rising interest rates. But here in Brazil it is being catapulted by the deterioration of public accounts, which erodes confidence. The drop in oil prices on the global market is being partially neutralized here by the rise in the dollar.

*CELSO MING IS ECONOMY COMMENTATOR