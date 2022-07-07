Ola will not return for season 4 of Sex Education, says actress

Ola Nyman will not be present in the 4th season of sex education. During the participation of Patricia Allison on the Capital Xtra podcast (via Film Updates), the actress revealed that she “unfortunately will not be with the team next season.”

It all started when the hosts asked if the actress could give any spoilers about what is to come in the teen series of the Netflix. “That’s really funny”began Patricia. “I absolutely loved being on Sex Education and playing Ola, but unfortunately I won’t be with the rest of the team for Season 4.”

“I’m sorry to bring this to you guys, but I’ll be doing some other projects”said the actress. “I was a part of it for three years and I genuinely loved it. I love the show.”

When asked if it was a difficult time saying goodbye to the series, Allison replied: “Absolutely I knew I would have to say goodbye at some point so it’s a little sad but other things are to come!”

sex education was renewed for its fourth season in September of last year, just days after the new episodes hit Netflix. There is still no forecast of the arrival of the new part of the British series on streaming.

