Olivia manipulates Matias and delivers him to Justice in Beyond the Illusion

In the next chapters of Beyond the Illusionan unlikely union between olivia (Débora Ozório) and Matthias (Antonio Calloni) will leave viewers perplexed, but the activist has some important plans behind the alleged alliance, after all, she intends to collect all possible technical teachings about Law and manipulate her biological father to force him to reveal his worst and deepest secrets. , delivering the criminal to justice.

Along the way, the young woman will be motivated to get to know Matias better, especially since she recently discovered the truth about her kinship with Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) and her dark past with the judge, who sexually abused Violeta’s sister (Malu Galli). ) and left her alone to deal with the pregnancy, in addition to covering for Afonso (Lima Duarte) when he took the newborn child from Heloísa’s arms and delivered it to Benê (Cláudio Jaborandy).

Olivia joined Heloise after discovering the truth in Beyond Illusion. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Olivia joined Heloise after discovering the truth in Beyond Illusion. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Despite the worrying tendency to open up to the possibilities of accepting her own father, Olivia will realize that it is time for Matias to pay for his cumulative sins, which also include the murder of Elisa (Larissa Manoela) and the wrongful conviction of Davi (Rafael Vitti). . The magician is even one step away from assembling a powerful team of supporters to end the evil prevailing in Campos, and there is no doubt that the knowledge of Law acquired by Olivia will be very important in the mission.

The final stretch of Beyond the Illusion will be bombastic, with exchanges of couples, widespread intrigue, fights for justice and a series of promising events that should, finally, end the drawn-out period of the feuilleton. Stay connected to Diário 24 Horas for more summaries, curiosities and news about the six o’clock soap opera.