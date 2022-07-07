Omicron easily evades natural immunity after covid infection – 06/07/2022

The omicron variant of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus has a high ability to evade the natural antibodies generated by a previous contagion by covid-19, while vaccinated people show much greater resistance, according to a joint study by the University of Geneva and from the University Hospital of Geneva, Switzerland.

The research concluded that the omicron has an exceptional ability to bypass the immunity naturally developed by the body after contracting other variants such as delta, alpha and gamma.

Another important finding of the study is that the ability of the omicron to cause hospitalizations and deaths is greatly reduced in people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The research team collected blood samples from 120 vaccinated and unvaccinated volunteers between the ages of 28 and 52 who had been infected before or after receiving the vaccine.

Experts have found that vaccinated people have ten times more antibodies than those who have developed immunity as a result of an infection.

The combination of natural antibodies and vaccine-induced antibodies, known as hybrid immunity, emerges as the most reliable barrier against disease.

According to the authors, it is essential to maintain vigilance against the virus in view of its “marked mutational capacity” and after the strong increase in cases since the emergence of the BA.5 subvariant of the omicron.