On a trip to Morocco, Luva de Pedreiro talks about being fanned by fans outside Brazil: ‘Differenciado’ | Bahia

The Bahian Influencer Mason’s Glove is on a trip in Morocco and was surprised to be tied up by fans in the African country, as reported in a video posted on a social network this Thursday morning (7).
“Speak my troops! It’s (sic) connected that we’re here in Morocco, isn’t it? I’ll tell you something, I never expected to be recognized here. Everywhere I go, people say ‘receive, thank God, the best in the world’. Thank God, right father?! Differentiated”.
Glove de Pedreiro is loved by foreign admirers in Morocco — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks
On Wednesday, the young man published a video of his arrival in the African country to fulfill a trade agreement.
In the images, Glova de Pedreiro showed that he caught the attention of many people at the Moroccan airport.
“I arrived in Morocco🙏🏻 Thank God dad❤️”, wrote the influencer in the caption.
Mason’s Glove arrives in Morocco and draws the attention of people at the airport
THE The publication of Luva de Pedreiro reached almost 430 thousand likes in less than two hours. Surfer Pedro Scooby and singer Ferrugem commented on the video.
“God bless you kid ❤️”, wrote Ferrugem.
“Fly 🚀🚀🚀🚀”, reacted Pedro Scooby.
Former Futsal player Falcão also commented on the publication. He became responsible for the influencer’s career after the controversy between Luva de Pedreiro and former manager Allan de Jesus.
- A boy in Bahia wins a party with a Mason’s Glove theme with the right to the influencer’s message
Luva de Pedreiro shared on Monday (4) a photo of the mansion where he went to live in Recife and celebrated the achievement on a social network.
“Thank God dad ❤️🏠 In my new house there is only one rule: freedom. And from now on, no one will silence me anymore!”.
The house is located in the Metropolitan Region of Recife, in Pernambuco, and was rented by new businessmen from Iran, including former futsal player Falcão. Fantastic showed details of the house on Sunday (3). See in the video below:
Facing the sea, away from the countryside: see what Luva de Pedreiro’s new house looks like
‘I don’t want to hurt him’, says Luva de Pedreiro about the first businessman
On June 28, former futsal player Falcão announced that he will manage the career of Luva de Pedreiro.
“GET what’s yours! Thank you for looking for me and choosing me to help you! The world hugged you and your #Tropa @goleirodoluva @cruzadordoluva and so did I!”, Falcão said on social media.
Who is Mason’s Glove?
Iran Ferreira is 20 years old and is currently the most followed football influencer on Instagram, with over 15 million followers. On TikTok, he mobilizes more than 17 million subscribers.
The name Luva de Pedreiro refers to the gloves used by young people to play football. He became a viral sensation with the catchphrase ‘receive’ in videos of his feats in a floodplain field in the city of Quijingue, Bahia.
Meet the ‘Pedreiro Glove’, a young internet phenomenon
See more state news at g1 Bahia.