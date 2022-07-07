Only 5% of Brazilians treated in the SUS went to the ophthalmologist in 2021 – Saúde

(photo: LhcCoutinho/Pixabay)

Figures revealed by the Unified Health System (SUS) database, Datasus, show that, in 2021, only 9.2 million, or only 5% of Brazilians served exclusively by the free government health system, had eye consultations. In 2020, the number of consultations by this population was even lower – 7.2 million.

This information deserves attention, especially considering that vision-related diseases are often silent and, without treatment, can even cause irreversible blindness.

The ophthalmologist at Hospital Semper, Thiago Barroso, believes that, in order to transform this scenario, there must be a cultural change. “There are many issues involved that lead to these numbers. The main one, in my view, is explained by the fact that people tend to seek the eye specialist only when something is not right. The eye check-up has the same importance of other routine medical check-ups”, he warns.

Thiago points out that, by attending regular consultations with the ophthalmologist, at least once a year, it is even possible to facilitate treatment and prevent the progression of common diseases, such as diabetes. “The high concentrations of glucose circulating in the blood, common in untreated diabetes, can lead to the development of vision changes, which can be initially perceived through the appearance of some signs and symptoms such as blurry and blurred vision, in addition to pain in the eyes. eyes”.

Also according to the specialist, as glucose levels increase, it is possible that there will be progression of changes in vision, which can culminate in the development of diseases that require more specific treatment, such as cataracts and glaucoma, for example.

Glaucoma, by the way, according to Thiago, only begins to show the first symptoms in the most advanced stage, when the patient suffers loss of field of vision, central vision, and there is a chance of blindness. “Patients who do not have regular eye check-ups miss an important opportunity to identify visual problems at an early stage, which impact on quality of life and, if left untreated, may compromise vision in the future.”