Owing R$300,000 in pension, André Gonçalves enters politics

André Gonçalves announced last Tuesday (5/7) that he will venture into politics. The actor joined the Green Party (PV) and announced his pre-candidate for state deputy for Rio de Janeiro.

“Today (5/7) I become a pre-candidate for state deputy in Rio for the PV”, pointed out Gonçalves.

André Gonçalves is a 46-year-old Brazilian actor who has conquered the spotlight after having asked for prison determined for not paying child support

The actor is the father of three children, each of a woman: Tereza Seiblitz, Myrian Rios and Cynthia Benini.

The actor is the father of three children, each of a woman: Tereza Seiblitz, Myrian Rios and Cynthia Benini.reproduction

With Tereza Seiblitz, André had a brief relationship. In February 1998, Manuela Seiblitz was born, the actor's first child.

With Tereza Seiblitz, André had a brief relationship. In February 1998, Manuela Seiblitz was born, the actor’s first child.reproduction

Afterwards, André got involved with actress Myrian Rios, with whom he had his second child, Pedro Arthur Rios Gonçalves.

Afterwards, André got involved with actress Myrian Rios, with whom he had his second child, Pedro Arthur Rios Gonçalves.reproduction

The boy was born in December 2001 and André separated from Myrian in 2002.

The boy was born in December 2001 and André separated from Myrian in 2002.reproduction

In the same year, the actor had a relationship with journalist Cynthia Benini, after meeting on the reality show Casa dos Artistas.

In the same year, the actor had a relationship with journalist Cynthia Benini, after meeting on the reality show Casa dos Artistas.reproduction

André married Cynthia and had their third daughter, Valentina Benine, who was born in March 2003. However, in 2006 the relationship with the journalist came to an end.

André married Cynthia and had their third daughter, Valentina Benine, who was born in March 2003. However, in 2006 the relationship with the journalist came to an end.reproduction

In 2021, André was arrested for not paying his daughter Valentina's child support since 2007. That is, since the girl was 4 years old.

In 2021, André was arrested for not paying his daughter Valentina’s child support since 2007. That is, since the girl was 4 years old.reproduction

Valentina is 18 years old and has taken over the process that her mother was bringing against André to settle the debt.

Valentina is 18 years old and has taken over the process that her mother was bringing against André to settle the debt.reproduction

Time after having the first arrest decreed by the Justice, the actor received another arrest order. This time, because he also did not pay alimony to his eldest daughter, Manuela Seiblitz.

Time after having the first arrest decreed by the Justice, the actor received another arrest order. This time, because he also did not pay alimony to his eldest daughter, Manuela Seiblitz.reproduction

Manuela took over the process that her mother, Tereza Seiblitz, filed against André

Manuela took over the process that her mother, Tereza Seiblitz, filed against Andréreproduction

Tereza used social media to express herself on the subject. According to her, André has not paid Manuela's pension for 10 years. That is, since the girl was 13

Tereza used social media to express herself on the subject. According to her, André has not paid Manuela’s pension for 10 years. That is, since the girl was 13reproduction

The actor, who is now married to Daniela Winits, said that the lawsuits brought by his daughters are "devastating"

The actor, who is now married to Daniela Winits, said that the lawsuits brought by his daughters are “devastating”reproduction

By definition of the Justice, the actor must remain under house arrest until he pays off his debts.

By definition of the Justice, the actor must remain under house arrest until he pays off his debts.reproduction

André maintains a good relationship with his middle son, Pedro Arthur, the result of his relationship with actress Myrian Rios. Pedro receives a thousand reais a month from his father's pension

André maintains a good relationship with his middle son, Pedro Arthur, the result of his relationship with actress Myrian Rios. Pedro receives a thousand reais a month from his father’s pensionreproduction

0

It is worth remembering that, last year, Manuela Seiblitz, 22, and Valentina Benini, 19, the actor’s daughters, revealed that they had not received alimony from André Gonçalves for years.

The debt with Valentina has already exceeded R$ 350 thousand. In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, he revealed that he tried to borrow R$450,000, but was denied. Winits reportedly offered to help, but he claims to have declined. The actor had his house arrest decreed in November by the Justice of Santa Catherine and uses anklet electronics at his home in Rio de Janeiro.

