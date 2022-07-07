Pacheco accepts opening of MEC CPIs, PT works and two more

Despite reading the requests in the plenary, commissions will only be installed after the elections

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), formally accepted this Wednesday (6.Jul.2022) the opening of the CPIs (Parliamentary Commissions of Inquiry) of the MEC (Ministry of Education), of the unfinished works of Education in managements PT, drug trafficking and deforestation in the Amazon.

The act took place with the reading of requests for CPIs in the plenary of the House, which, formally, creates the collegiate. The next step is to appoint members according to the size of the party blocs, but the leaders will leave this step until after the elections, holding off the installation of the commissions.

The leader of the Opposition in the Senate and author of the request of the CPI of the MEC, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), had stated on Tuesday (5.Jul) that he would trigger the STF (Federal Supreme Court) if Pacheco did not read his request in the plenary on this 4th (July 6th).

In 2021, the president of the House only installed the Covid CPI after the Supreme Court determined its opening.

Also on Tuesday (July 5), Pacheco responded by stating that that was a situation “somewhat diverse” from the current one.

“There is no refusal from the presidency [do Senado a ler o pedido da CPI do MEC] nor is there a refusal by party leaders to appoint members. Only the information that these indications will be given in a certain period of time”, he said in an interview with journalists.

Understand the CPIs

O The request that triggered the flood of inquiry committees in the Senate is that of the CPI of the MEC, whose objective is to investigate the business desk involving pastors friends of former minister Milton Ribeiro with funds from the FNDE (National Fund for the Development of Education) .

The author of this CPI is the leader of the Opposition in the House, Randolfe Rodrigues. Here is the full request (310 KB).

When Randolfe was still collecting signatures for his CPI, the government leader in the Senate, Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), got enough support for a commission to investigate unfinished works in Education from 2006 to 2018, a period that mainly covers PT governments.

The request for a CPI by President Jair Bolsonaro’s ally (PL) also mentions fraud at Fies (Student Financing Fund) in that time frame. Here is the full text (409 KB).

Pacheco also followed up with the opening of a commission to investigate the relationship between violence against young people and adolescents and the advance of drug trafficking in the North and Northeast regions, authored by Eduardo Girão (Podemos-CE). Here’s the full text (368 KB).

The 4th CPI created by the President of the Senate is intended to investigate the causes for the increase in deforestation and fires in the Legal Amazon. It results from the combination of 2 different requests, both made in 2019 – one from Plínio Valério (PSDB-AM) and another from Randolfe himself.

Here is the entirety of the requirements of the senator toucan (5.1 MB) and the leader of the Opposition (5.3 MB).