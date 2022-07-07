Pacheco reads requests to create three new CPIs, but agreement provides for operation only after the election | Policy

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) read on Wednesday night (6) the requirements for the creation of three new parliamentary inquiry commissions (CPIs), one of which to investigate allegations of corruption and influence peddling. at the Ministry of Education (MEC).

With the reading of the requirements, the commissions are officially created, but the installation for functioning depends on the indication of the members by the party leaders.

The creation of the three commissions at the same time was a political solution to meet the opposition, which was pressing for the CPI of the MEC, and the governing ones — contrary to the commission to investigate the MEC, they argued that there were previous requests for CPI in the queue.

Although officially created, the commissions will only function after the elections, according to an agreement signed between Pacheco and party leaders.

The CPI of the MEC seeks to investigate the complaints that pastors have intermediated the release of resources from the Ministry of Education. The scandal led to the arrest last month of former minister Milton Ribeiro. He was released the next day, but investigations continue.

The Federal Police based the operation that led to Ribeiro’s arrest on evidence of irregularities in the release of funds from the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE), an agency linked to the MEC. Ribeiro is investigated for passive corruption, malfeasance, administrative advocacy and influence peddling.

To face the CPI of the MEC, the governing base began to defend the reading of the requirements of CPIs of interest to the government.

One of these CPIs seeks to investigate organized crime and drug trafficking. Another intends to investigate possible irregularities in unfinished works of previous governments.

The commissions created this Wednesday are as follows:

CPI of MEC : presented by the opposition. It seeks to investigate corruption in the ministry (11 full members and 11 alternates, 90-day term, expenditure limit of R$90,000).

: presented by the opposition. It seeks to investigate corruption in the ministry (11 full members and 11 alternates, 90-day term, expenditure limit of R$90,000). CPI on Drug Trafficking and Organized Crime : defended by the government. The objective is to investigate drug trafficking in the North and Northeast regions and the activities of criminal organizations inside and outside the prisons (11 inmates and 7 substitutes, 180-day term, expenditure limit of R$150,000).

: defended by the government. The objective is to investigate drug trafficking in the North and Northeast regions and the activities of criminal organizations inside and outside the prisons (11 inmates and 7 substitutes, 180-day term, expenditure limit of R$150,000). CPI for Unfinished Works: defended by the government. Wants to investigate delayed works from previous governments (11 titleholders and 7 alternates, 120-day deadline, expense limit of R$110,000).

Another commission already officially created, but still awaiting the appointment of members, is the CPI on Deforestation in the Amazon. Two applications on this topic had already been read. The orders were merged into a single CPI. As a result, the Senate will have four new investigative committees.

The agreement to postpone the start of the MEC’s ​​CPI until after the elections caused discontent in the opposition.

Author of the request for the creation of the CPI, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said that he withdrew from the meeting with the senators and Pacheco in which this decision was made.

According to him, at the meeting they wanted to “agree on a judgment of convenience and opportunity” for the installation of the commission of inquiry.

Randolfe Rodrigues informed that, if the leaders do not appoint the members of the CPI, that is, if they delay the beginning of the work, he will file an action with the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

“CPI is a constitutional right of the parliamentary minority. There is no possibility of not being installed. It cannot be obstructed. If party leaders do not make an appointment, we will go to the STF so that the Federal Constitution is fulfilled”, he said in a social network.

The solution of appealing to the Supreme Court was adopted last year by Randolfe Rodrigues and senators Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) and Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO) in relation to the Covid CPI.