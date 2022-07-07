Palmeiras gives a show and breaks record for consecutive wins in Libertadores – 06/07/2022

Palmeiras remains sovereign in Libertadores. This Wednesday (6), Abel Ferreira’s team confirmed their classification for the quarterfinals (the 5th in a row) with a 5-0 rout over Cerro Porteño-PAR, and with a mixed team, at Allianz Parque. On aggregate, the classification was 8 x 0.

With the victory over Cerro, Palmeiras reached 9 consecutive victories in Libertadores, breaking a record in the history of the competition, being the first club to reach this mark. In addition to the victory over Flamengo in the 2021 final, Verdão won its 8 games in the 2022 edition.

Palmeiras reached 33 goals in the 2022 edition and reached their goals record of 33 goals in the 2000 edition, when the team reached the final, playing 14 games. This current team has only 8 games played and an average of more than 4 goals per game.

Rony, who scored two goals, one of them on a bicycle, reached the mark of 18 goals in the history of Libertadores, isolating himself even more in the club’s artillery in the competition, with 4 goals more than Veiga now. Gustavo Gómez, Breno Lopes and Samudio, against, scored the other goals.

With the victory, Palmeiras reached 16 games without defeat in the history of Libertadores, equaled Corinthians in 2012/13 and already has the 4th greatest unbeaten record in the history of the tournament, being two games away from equaling Atlético-MG’s record, of 18 games. Interestingly his next opponent in the quarterfinals.

Most consecutive wins in Libertadores history (1960-2022):

[9] – Palm trees (2021-2022)

8 – Peñarol-URU (1966)

8 – Students-ARG (1968-1970)

8 – Cruise (1976)

8 – Vasco (2001)

8 – Santos (2007)

