Palmeiras thrash with Rony’s bike and go to the 4th of Libertadores

For the fifth edition in a row, Palmeiras is in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. Verdão, who could lose by up to two goals difference, thrashed Cerro Porteño-PAR 5-0 tonight (6), at Allianz Parque, to stamp their passport and continue in search of their fourth title in the competition. , the third in a row.

Ron started the bank, but made a spectacle of it. The top scorer of Palmeiras in the competition, now with 18 goals, scored two goals and, finally, hit his dreamed bicycle, which closed the score.

Palmeiras, owner of the best campaign, will face Atlético-MG, repeating the 2021 semis duel, only a phase earlier now in this edition. Unlike last year, Alviverde will decide the spot at home for having the best campaign in the competition.

Alviverde has now reached eight unbeaten games at its stadium, for Libertadores. And, with nine, it becomes the team with the most consecutive victories in the history of the tournament, surpassing the record of Peñarol, from 1966.

match chronology

Palmeiras opened the scoring at 36′ of the 1st half. Raphael Veiga took a corner back, received the return and crossed from the right wing. In a dispute for the top against Gustavo Gómez, Samudio tried to move away and ended up heading against his own goal.

The team came back much better for the second half and extended the score to turn the game into a rout. At 28′, Rony scored the second, after a pass from Mayke. A minute later, it was Rony’s turn to assist Breno Lopes to swing the net, after a beautiful table.

At 33′, a Paraguayan goal, but again from Verdão: Wesley took the corner and Gómez, alone, made the fourth. And to complete Rony’s show, shirt 10, finally, hit his dreamed bike and made it 5 to 0, at 37′.

It went well: Ron changed the game and scored two goals – off the bike

Shirt 10, always criticized by a considerable portion of the crowd, once showed why he is so essential for Abel Ferreira. Slow and without mobility, Palmeiras played a drowsy game until they entered the field. Rony changed the game, and Verdão did not open the scoring two minutes later. Then the attacker put two balls in the net, the second goal being a painting: on a bicycle.

It was bad: Rafael Navarro was injured

The Libertadores top scorer was not having a good night. In addition to the problem in his right thigh, which took him out of the game, Navarro was unable to move to give dynamics to the attack. The ball didn’t reach him much, but because he also didn’t move in a way that gave him an option, playing with his back to the goal.

Palmeiras game

The team started inattentive and unpacked. And it only improved in the 34th minute of the 1st half, when Rony entered the field, returning the team to its usual playing characteristics. By opening the scoring, the team gained confidence and could have scored more goals.

Cerro game

Came to play a worthy game. Despite being far behind on aggregate, he did not attack and appeared to be playing for one ball, even though he needed at least two to take the game to penalties. Behind on the scoreboard, he changed his stance a little, but nothing did that to solve his problem. And he even saw Verdão increase the difference.

first half was bad

Palmeiras from the first stage played very badly. The team was out of joint and seemed to miss the spared line trio, Rony, Scarpa and Zé Rafael. Interestingly, two of the most lucid on the field were players who started this game: Gabriel Menino and Wesley. The midfielder managed to get the ball rolling, and the winger was the only player to reach the baseline and take a risk.

Too many missed passes and Navarro substituted

Until the 25′, Palmeiras had given only one shot on goal, with Wesley, held back by the defense. The team didn’t hit the penultimate and last pass, so they couldn’t create opportunities either. One of the reasons was Navarro’s style of play, who was injured. Accustomed to playing at depth, with Ron’s speed, the team seemed to run into a wall and retreat when it reached the middle.

Ron changes the game in three moves

In the first play he participated in, Ron beat the defender in speed to receive a cross from Wesley and hit it out, face to face with goalkeeper Jean. The ball came a little faster than ideal. In the second, he was fouled. In the third, he participated in the play that resulted in a corner. Veiga hit well and, to avoid a goal from Gómez, Samudio headed his goal: 1-0.

Palmeiras came back better and thrashed with leftovers

The conversation in the locker room must have been good, because Palmeiras came back very different for the second half, on the same pitch that ended the first, but even more acute. And he scored one goal after another. The rout was a natural consequence of the team’s excellent game in the second half.

DATASHEET:

PALM TREES 5 x 0 CERRO PORTEÑO-PAR

Competition: Copa Libertadores – Round of 16 return game

Date and time: July 6, 2022 (Wednesday), at 19:15 (Brasília time)

Place: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Patricio Loustau (ARG)

Assistants: Juan Belatti (ARG) and Facundo Rodriguez (ARG)

VAR: German Delfino (ARG)

yellow cards: Gabriel Menino, Rony and Danilo (PAL); Patino (PAL)

goals: Samudio (against), Rony (2), Gómez and Breno Lopes (PAL)

PALM TREES: Weverton; Mayke, Gomez, Luan and Piquerez; Danilo (Kuscevic), Gabriel Menino (Zé Rafael) and Raphael Veiga (Atuesta); Dudu (Breno Lopes), Navarro (Rony) and Wesley Technician: Abel Ferreira

CERRO PORTEÑO: Jean; Rodríguez (Vargas), Riveros, Patiño and Espínola; Aquino, Piris da Motta (Bobadilla), Carrascal and Galeano (Gavilán); Aquino (Nogueira), Samúdio and Moreno (Oviedo). Technician: Chiqui Arce