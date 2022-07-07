Pampulha Lagoon: depollution cost around R$ 146.5 million – Gerais

The planned implementation of the five-year depollution project in Lagoa da Pampulha (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

In partnership with Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais (Copasa), the municipalities of Belo Horizonte and Contagem, in the Metropolitan Region, will sign this Thursday (7/7) an agreement to implement an action plan to clean up the Lagoa from Pampulha.

Preliminary information about the agreement – ​​which will be formalized at 9 am in the main hall of the city hall of the capital of Minas Gerais – was released by Mayor Fuad Noman (PSD) on his official Twitter account this Wednesday afternoon (7/6).

As found by the report of the State of Minesthe planned implementation of the five-year plan, and the total to be invested by the company corresponds to around R$ 146.5 million – an amount that, according to the Contagem City Hall, “will be used for maintenance and improvements of a similar nature”. continued, network expansion works and planned connections, in addition to the fourth stage of the depollution program”.

“The objective is to guarantee the protection of water courses, improve the quality of the water in the lagoon (aquatic life) and sanitary conditions, contributing to the health and quality of life of the residents, especially in the villages and slums, whose largest number is concentrated in Contagem”, explains the Executive’s advisory in a note sent to the INhighlighting that the action plan, which will be presented tomorrow by Copasa at the meeting, has been under construction since 2021.

It is worth remembering that Lagoa da Pampulha is an important state heritage site and, together with the architectural complex, received the title of Cultural Heritage of Humanity from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization – Unesco.

The works already contracted include 800 meters of collection network and 1,290 meters of interceptors, in addition to household connections on the roads that will be served.

“The city halls and the company will carry out actions together with each house to promote the connection of sewage in areas that already have a collection network, but which are not connected to it, releasing material into the main tributaries of the lagoon: the Ribeiro Sarandi (the largest taxpayer) in the region of Ressaca and the Ribeiro Bom Jesus (or gua Funda) in the region of Nacional, both in the municipality of Contagem”, details a spokesperson for the Municipality of Contagem.

Therefore, 9,700 new calls are expected to be made.

Most of the work will be carried out in Contagem, with seven thousand connections. The remainder, 2.7 thousand, will be done in BH.