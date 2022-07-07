‘Pantanal’: how will Tiberius ask Muda to marry him? Check out exclusive images of the moment | come around

Tiberio (Guito) fans will go wild in this Wednesday’s chapter of Pantanal. The pawn, who has become the crush of the entire nation, will ask Muda (Bella Campos) to marry him, in a sequence that will blow anyone away with such cuteness. He will come to his beloved and say that he reserved the ring for those who really deserved it.
“This aner belonged to my mother. I promised that I would only deliver it to whoever made my heart sarta more than a chucro donkey… I confess that, after traveling around the world, I had already agreed to take it with me to the coffin… “, says the pawn.
Did you melt with this one? So do we! 🥰
Behold, Muda will stay for a while… Muda, but he will say the expected yes!
See cute images from the sequence that airs this Wednesday
Tibério (Guito) will declare himself to Muda (Bella Campos) — Photo: Globo
Muda (Bella Campos) will stay… mute, but will say “yes” to Tibério (Guito) — Photo: Globo
Muda (Bella Campos) and Tibério (Guito) are going to kiss — Photo: Globo
The ring, how cute! — Photo: Globe
What a couple, huh? — Photo: Globe
Muda (Bella Campos) and Tibério (Guito) will tell the news to José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) next — Photo: Globo
