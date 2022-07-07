‘Pantanal’: how will Tiberius ask Muda to marry him? Check out exclusive images of the moment | come around

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on ‘Pantanal’: how will Tiberius ask Muda to marry him? Check out exclusive images of the moment | come around 3 Views

Tiberio (Guito) fans will go wild in this Wednesday’s chapter of Pantanal. The pawn, who has become the crush of the entire nation, will ask Muda (Bella Campos) to marry him, in a sequence that will blow anyone away with such cuteness. He will come to his beloved and say that he reserved the ring for those who really deserved it.

“This aner belonged to my mother. I promised that I would only deliver it to whoever made my heart sarta more than a chucro donkey… I confess that, after traveling around the world, I had already agreed to take it with me to the coffin… “, says the pawn.

Did you melt with this one? So do we! 🥰

Behold, Muda will stay for a while… Muda, but he will say the expected yes!

See cute images from the sequence that airs this Wednesday

Tibério (Guito) will declare himself to Muda (Bella Campos) — Photo: Globo

Muda (Bella Campos) will stay… mute, but will say “yes” to Tibério (Guito) — Photo: Globo

Muda (Bella Campos) and Tibério (Guito) are going to kiss — Photo: Globo

The ring, how cute! — Photo: Globe

What a couple, huh? — Photo: Globe

Muda (Bella Campos) and Tibério (Guito) will tell the news to José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) next — Photo: Globo

Don’t miss Pantanal news!

🎧 Listen to the summary of the day:

🎧 Check out the weekly summary of the novels:

🎧 Isabel Teixeira analyzes Maria Bruaca’s success and gives spoiler about Alcides’ castration in the final stretch; listen here! 👇

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

10m² apartment in SP with a value of R$ 200,000 goes viral on social networks: ‘Gourmetizado o captiva’ | Sao Paulo

Realtor Gutemberg Albuquer was the one who published the 39-second video that presents, according to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved