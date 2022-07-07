‘Pantanal’: Tenório will find out about Bruaca’s affair with Alcides; understand how | come around

Concerned about the consequences of what the pawn-mistress relationship might cause, Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will advise the young man to change the course of the situation.

“Why don’t you leave here, Alcides? Take your life back somewhere?”, says the maid.

But the pawn says that he will only leave there when the boss gives him the land he promised and with Bruaca by his side, since he has fallen in love with her.

“Your country? If you stay here, you’ll find yourself six feet under the ground to call yours”, she will reply. “If your Tenório finds out that you’ve been sleeping more like Dona Maria, you won’t even have time to pack your suitcase”.

“I was not to blame for anything, Zefa. (…) She watched me the whole time. And then it wasn’t just me. It was Levi too”, the pawn will justify.

“He is reaping what he sowed”, he will complete.

But the two do not realize that Tenorio is behind the door and has just overheard the entire conversation.

