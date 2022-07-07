Pantanal: Velho do Rio attends Juma and Jove’s wedding and leaves Zé Leôncio emotional: “It’s my father!”

In the next chapters of “Pantanal”, Jone (Alanis Guillen) will once again be undecided about her marriage to Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa)but will get an incentive from none other than Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado), who tells her that he will attend the ceremony.

With the mystic’s assurance that he will manage to be in the marriage, Juma then decides to show up at the ceremony. As soon as she appears, ready to go up to the altar, many people are surprised, since she has always shown that she is not very determined about the commitment, nor about getting pregnant with her boyfriend.

“For a moment I thought you wouldn’t come”, will say Jove, who will receive a dry reply, as usual, from Juma: “I almost didn’t come. Why is everyone looking at me like that?”, she will question, always suspicious of everything and everyone. The surprise, however, will stay for the middle of the ceremony.

Emotion and disappointment mark the day

Shortly after the priest begins to perform the wedding, everyone in the place hears a horn being played in the distance. The moment will catch Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), making him very excited. “What is that? It looks like… My father’s horn!”, says the farmer. “He said he was coming!”, says Juma, happy with the promise fulfilled by Velho do Rio.

However, not everything will be rosy on Juma and Jove’s wedding day: on the same day, Muda (Bella Campos) and Tibério (Guito) go up to the altarbut the wedding night ends up frustrated because of the events that marked the day: she will tell her husband that she is “headless” to have sex on her honeymoon. Shortly before, Jove is also going to give Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) a beating.