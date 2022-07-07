Paraná confirms second case of monkeypox

Paraná confirmed this Wednesday (6th) the second case of monkeypox (popularly known as monkeypox). According to Sesa (sState Department of Health), this is a 27-year-old man, resident in Curitiba, who had recently traveled to Europe.

Continues after advertising

The first case had already been confirmed on Sunday (3) – another 31-year-old man, with a travel history to São Paulo, also a resident of Curitiba. Until this disclosure, Sesa communicates that confirmations are considered imported – when there is no local transmission.

Continues after advertising

There are also eight other cases under investigation in the municipalities of Curitiba (4), Cascavel (1), Londrina (1), Campina Grande do Sul (1) and Pinhais (1). Patients have a history of travel or contact with a confirmed case.

Samples from all patients were collected and sent to Lacen/PR (Central State Laboratory), responsible for articulating with the Ministry of Health for sending to the reference laboratory of this effeminate in São Paulo.

Monkeypox is viral and transmission between humans occurs mainly through contact with skin lesions of infected people. The infection causes a rash that usually develops on the face and spreads to other parts of the body. The main symptoms are fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, lymphadenopathy, chills and fatigue.