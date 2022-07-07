Patricia Poeta goes through a tight skirt in ‘Encontro’ when she commits a faux pas with a woman in the audience; she understand

Presenter made the interviewee get her eyes full of tears when touching a sensitive subject

the presenter Patricia Poetwho took over earlier this week the “Encontro” in place of Fátima Bernardes, made a gaffe on this Wednesday’s program, 6, when interacting with a person from the audience. The journalist commented on the rivalry between Jove and José Lucas, brothers who are in love with Juma in “Pantanal”, when she decided to go talk to a woman who was watching the program. “Did you identify with the soap opera?”, asked the presenter. “Yea! I had a sister who was my twin and one was jealous of the other, one took the other’s boyfriend”, replied Zoraia, drawing laughter from the audience.

“And who came out on top?” asked Patricia. “Sometimes she, she always got along,” replied the woman. The ex-anchor of “National Journal” then said, “She will enjoy watching [você na TV]”. Zoraia interrupted the presenter and declared: “No… here comes the sad part of the story. She passed away 10 years ago.” Visibly embarrassed, Patricia said, “Oh, my condolences.” With teary eyes, Zoraia added: “[Minha irmã] left three children and was supposed to have three grandchildren”. The journalist realized that the interviewee wanted to cry and chose to end the conversation: “I’m going to give you a hug because you remembered her and got emotional. Thank you, Zoraia for participating and sharing your story with us.”