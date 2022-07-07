– PEC 11/22 of the Nursing floor should be voted on this Thursday in the special commission Federal Council of Nursing

The opinion of the rapporteur of the special committee that analyzes the proposed amendment to the Constitution of the Nursing Floor (PEC 11/22), deputy Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship-SC), was read late this Tuesday night (5/7) in the Chamber of Deputies. However, it cannot be voted on due to a request for views made by deputy Tiago Mitraud (Novo-MG). He claimed that he needs further analysis of the proposal. With this request, the vote must take place in two sessions, and is scheduled for Thursday (7/7), at 9:30 am.

“Our position is one of respect for nursing professionals, for the due legislative process and for federated entities”, said the leader of Novo. According to him, hundreds of mayors this week asked Congress to stop creating expenses for states and municipalities to defray without a source of funding.

The purpose of PEC 11/22 is to ensure legal certainty for Bill 2564/20, which provides for new floors for nursing professionals. The bill has already been approved by both houses of Congress and is still awaiting presidential approval.

In his opinion, Zanotto recalled that “nursing is the largest professional category in the field of Health in Brazil and is responsible for promoting social practices aimed at promoting well-being at all stages of health and disease processes.”

“PEC No. 11/2022 corrects a historical distortion, which compromises the appreciation of the nursing area, a true cog of health services. In this sense, as is already the case with the organization of the SUS, the PEC will enable the enactment of a federal law to enable the necessary appreciation of nurses, technicians, assistants and midwives throughout the national territory”, evaluated the rapporteur.

And he concluded: “my vote is, on the merits, for the approval of PEC No. 11/2022, in the certainty of being able to count on the sensitivity of the other Parliamentarians of this Special Committee to approve the national salary floor for the remuneration of professionals”.

Deputy Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ) defended the need for the PEC to avoid the judicialization of the nursing salary floor. “If after a pandemic we are not able to value this category and the other categories of health, when will it be?”, she asked her.

Procedure — PEC 22/11 emerged to give constitutional support to PL 2564/20 – proposed by Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES), approved in the Chamber and Senate -, and provides for a salary floor of R$ 4,750 for nurses. This text sets remuneration equivalent to 70% of the national minimum wage for nursing technicians. For nursing assistants and midwives, the amount will be equivalent to 50%.

The text needs to be analyzed by the special commission on the merits and, if approved, it will go to the Plenary, where it will need to be voted on in two rounds.







Source: Ascom – Cofen with information from the Câmara Agency