Pedro scores four times, Flamengo thrashes Tolima and will face Corinthians in Libertadores

Classification accompanied by a great performance: the fan of Flamengo left Maracanã, this Wednesday, hopeful with reasons. In the 7-1 victory over Tolima (COL), which guaranteed Rubro-Negro in the quarterfinals of the LiberatorsThe name of the night, of course, was the striker Pedro, author of no less than four goals.

Gabigol Matheus França and Quiñones – who scored for and against – completed the scoring and crowned Flamengo’s impeccable football.

+ Fla and Flu withdraw matches from Maracanã to preserve lawn

Now, Rubro-Negro will face Corinthians – who eliminated Boca Juniors -. As they have a better campaign, Flamengo will decide the match at home. The next phase of the Cup will be played between the 2nd and 11th of August.

SPOT REFERRED QUICKLY

It took five minutes for Flamengo to set the pace of the game. With good movement from the men in front, Dorival Jr’s team showed that it is really “light, free and loose” – as Zico said – and, after a small play with Arrascaeta, Pedro entered the area to finish the cross: 1 to 0 at five minutes. The match was in the style of Rubro-Negro, who fitted a sequence of attacks in quick transition.

The second goal came at 20, in another move in which Everton Ribeiro had freedom. The ball passed Arrascaeta, who found Pedro in the area. The back-heel pass left Gabi in a position to score, but Cuesta saved it. The ball exploded in Quiñones and went in: 2 to 0!

Pedro had a historic performance against Tolima (Photo: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)

TOLIMA MAL THREATS THE SANTOS GOAL

Faced with the advantage on the scoreboard, Flamengo had peace of mind to manage the game, even giving up possession of the ball. However, Tolima barely threatened Santos’ goal. Michael Rangel and Trujillo, at 17 and 29, finished on top, without danger. With the Colombian team’s difficulty in building, the Fla’s goalkeeper only needed to work, in fact, on the aerial balls in the first stage – and he had no problems.

PEDRO, GABI, FRANCE, PEDRO AGAIN… GOAL RAIN!

The start of the final stage was even more promising than the first half. With one minute, David Luiz scored for the penalty area charged by Arrascaeta. Born centre-forward, Pedro, dominated in the small area, adjusting his body to finish and leave the score at 3-0 at Maraca.

Still at 10, Flamengo returned to swing Tolima’s net. Thiago Maia disarmed and served Gabigol, who advanced to the area, pulled to the left and kicked hard, with no chance for Cuesta this time: 4-0.

Hernán Torres’ team had a lapse in reaction, when discounting with Quiñones, at 17, after a corner that Flamengo’s defense did not deflect well. The match “returned to normal” in the sequence, with another goal by Pedro. Flamengo’s fifth – shirt 21’s third – came after a play built standing up, leaving the defense to Rodinei’s cross, on the back line. With a header, Pedro made it 5 to 0.

Six more minutes passed, Dorival changed the team and, in his first participation, Matheus França scored with Pedro and, when Cuesta left, he scored one more: 6 to 1. And, believe me, he had more goals from the man.

At 33, Gabigol made a play on the left and forced the Tolima goalkeeper to make a great save. On the rebound, there was shirt 21. Among the four goals of the night, it was the easiest, with just one touch, but it served to close the score and the Nation’s party at Maraca: 7 to 1!

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO 7X1 TOLIMA

​

Place: Maracana, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and Time: 06/29/2022, at 21:30

Referee: Mario Diaz de Vivar (PAR)

Auxiliaries: Milciades Saldivar (PAR) and Roberto Cañete (PAR)

Video referee: Eber Aquino (PAR)

Income/Audience: BRL 4,015,176.50 / 56,190 paying / 61,871 gifts

goals: Pedro (1-0, 5’/1st), Quiñones (Against – 2-0, 20’/1st), Pedro (3-0, 1’/2nd), Gabigol (4-0, 10’/2nd), Quiñones (4-1, 17’/Q2), Pedro (5-1, 21’/Q2), Matheus França (6-1, 27’/Q2) and Pedro (7-1, 33’/Q2)

Yellow card: Leo Pereira (FLA); (TOL)

Red card: There wasn’t.

FLAMENGO (Coach: Dorival Júnior)

Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira (Rodrigo Caio, 25’/2ºT) and Filipe Luís (Ayrton Lucas, 25’/2ºT); João Gomes, Thiago Maia (Willian Arão, 15’/2ºT), Everton Ribeiro (Victor Hugo, 15’/2ºT) and Arrascaeta (Matheus França, 25’/2ºT); Pedro and Gabi

TOLIMA (Coach: Hernán Torres)

cost; Marulanda, Quiñones, Moya and Junior Hernández; Bryan Rovira, Ureña and Cataño (Trujillo, 28’/1ºT); Luis Miranda (Angulo, Intervalo), Jeison Lucumí and Michael Rangel (Caicedo, Intervalo)