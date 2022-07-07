Petrobras (PETR4) announces start of offer to buy back global bonds

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced this Wednesday, 6th, the start of a global bond buyback offer, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Petrobras Global Finance BV (PGF), limited to US$ 1.5 billion. The repurchase offer is for all outstanding global bonds with maturities in 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, 2031, 2034, 2051, 2043 and 2050.

The bonds are segregated into two groups, independent of each other, and the offer is limited to the amount to be spent by PGF of US$ 750 million per group, totaling US$ 1.5 billion. Additionally, bondholders who surrender their bonds will also receive capitalized interest, up to the settlement date.

If the amount offered by investors in the offer to repurchase a particular security causes the group limit of US$750 million to be exceeded, the offer may be canceled for that security and accepted for the following security(s), following the order of priority, until the limit of US$ 750 million is reached, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the offer, so that no security can be partially accepted.

The repurchase offer will expire on July 12, 2022. The transaction will be conducted by BofA Securities, Inc., Banco Bradesco BBI, Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc., JPMorgan Securities LLC and SMBC Nikko Securities Americas Inc.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related