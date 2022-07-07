Photos of the 2023 VW Amarok Reveal Bold Design, Multimedia Toro and Soul of Ranger | releases

End of the mystery. After a long series of sightings and teasers, the Volkswagen officially presented the new Amarok . The second generation of the pickup was developed together with the Ford Ranger and will be manufactured only at the German brand’s plant in South Africa.

From the images, it is clear that the new Amarok in no way resembles the previous generation, present on the market since 2010. The front has a robust “X” bumper and tapered Full LED headlights (with IQ.Light technology), following the line of Volkswagen design. The bodywork is also full of creases on the hood, on the doors and wheel arches and on the bucket lid.

See photos of the second generation of the German brand pickup

Mounted on the same platform as the Ranger, the Amarok is 5.35 meters long, just 2 cm smaller than the Ford rival. However, the two share the same wheelbase of 3.27m – exactly 17cm longer than the previous generation.

2 of 5 New Volkswagen Amarok 2023 was developed in partnership with Ford — Photo: Disclosure New Volkswagen Amarok 2023 was developed in partnership with Ford — Photo: Disclosure

In terms of load capacity, the bed of the new Volkswagen pickup truck can carry from 1,000 kg to 1,600 kg. It can also tow up to 3,500 kg and the roof is designed to support 350 kg.

3 of 5 New Volkswagen Amarok 2023 has a towing capacity of 3,500 kg — Photo: Disclosure New Volkswagen Amarok 2023 has a towing capacity of 3,500 kg — Photo: Disclosure

The second generation of Amarok will have the option of a 2.0 Turbodiesel engine with 150 hp or 170 hp. There will also be a biturbo variation of this engine, with a power of 209 hp. A 3.0 V6 Turbodiesel configuration will also be available, with options of 241 hp or 250 hp, depending on the market. Volkswagen will also be able to use the 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine developed by Ford and which delivers 298 hp.

4 of 5 New Volkswagen Amarok 2023 had the interior completely redesigned; 12” multimedia center and digital instrument panel are the highlights — Photo: Disclosure New Volkswagen Amarok 2023 had the interior completely redesigned; 12” multimedia center and digital instrument panel are the highlights — Photo: Disclosure

Amarok will have a manual transmission option. As for the automatic transmission configurations, you can enjoy a 10-speed gearbox, leaving aside the good 8-speed automatic transmission. The traction can also be integral 4Motion, according to the version. Interior images show a traction selector, with 4×2 and reduced options, for example.

5 of 5 New Volkswagen Amarok 2023 will not be sold in Brazil — Photo: Disclosure New Volkswagen Amarok 2023 will not be sold in Brazil — Photo: Disclosure

The interior also deserves a special mention. Completely refurbished, the big news is the multimedia center with a vertical screen in the best Fiat Toro style, which can be 10 or 12 inches. The instrument panel is also new and fully digital (it’s about time). The multifunctional steering wheel is the same as the models of Volkswagen’s electric family, ID, and also features the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) buttons, an unprecedented item in the pickup.

The entire center console has also been redesigned, housing a new shift knob. The air conditioning is digital, the parking brake is electronic and cell phone charging is also available via induction (wireless charger). The sound system is premium Harman-Kardon brand.

If you, like us, were delighted with the new Amarok and can’t wait to buy yours to ride in Brazil, you can get your little horse out of the rain. The second generation of the Volkswagen pickup will be produced only in South Africa and will have Australia and some European countries as its main markets. The United States is also expected to receive the gross.

Brazil will continue with the current generation of Amarok, which will soon undergo a slight restyling and will continue to be imported from Argentina, where it is currently manufactured.

The new generation of the Ford Ranger, which served as the basis for the new Amarok, will be marketed in Brazil. Its release is confirmed for 2023.