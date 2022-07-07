Physical activities in winter burn more calories and help fight sinusitis

Maintaining an exercise routine always requires effort and discipline, even in pleasant weather. And when temperatures drop, the challenge becomes even greater. At this time of year, the intense cold becomes one of the main reasons to avoid training and gyms. But what many people don’t know is that exercising in winter brings benefits that can make the effort to face the cold worth it.

One of the main advantages is that during this period there is greater caloric burning. According to personal trainer Alexandre Fayh, in winter the body needs to work a little harder to stay warm, which helps with weight loss. “Doing activity with seven or eight degrees, for example, makes you burn a lot more calories to keep your body warm. This is one of the strengths that the vast majority of people don’t know, but it’s a great incentive,” he says.

Better breathing and quality sleep

Another benefit is that exercises help fight rhinitis, sinusitis and other inflammations that often appear in the driest and coldest periods of the year. “The practice of physical activity prevents our body from accumulating mucous membranes concentrated in the lungs and face”, he highlights. Fayh also explains that activities strengthen the immune system and contribute to a better quality of sleep.

The professional recognizes that the severe cold in the gaucho territory does not favor the habit of exercising. Therefore, he emphasizes that the preference for group activities can help maintain discipline for those who do not have this active practice, in addition to choosing covered environments.

For Fayh, the best exercise is the one that will make you feel good and that you won’t stop doing, be it winter or summer. “Doing something unwilling is very complicated. The person starts to put several barriers ahead to not do that practice”, she says.

Warming up is important to avoid injuries.

Stretching well done is extremely important before performing any physical activity, especially in winter. This is because, due to the cold, the muscles become more rigid. “If the person who starts from inertia to run eight kilometers, for example, and does not warm up properly beforehand, he will have a high risk of injury”, explains the personal.





Stretching is essential before practicing physical activities | Photo: Matheus Piccini





In addition, choosing light and thermal clothing and investing in suitable sneakers are other important factors to make the practice more comfortable. Alexandre Fayh recalls that before starting any activity it is essential to make a medical appointment to check if you have any restrictions, and then carry out the exercises with the proper monitoring of a physical education professional.