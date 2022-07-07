pre-sales, editions and release date

God of War Ragnarok will be released in 9 of November, and Sony Santa Monica has already released several details about the sequel to Kratos and Atreus’ adventure. The game will have versions for PS4 and PS5 and will introduce fans to the outcome of the Nordic saga of the franchise.

Let’s start by talking about the pre-order: Sony hasn’t made prices available on the PS Store yet, but it will in July 15th. Furthermore, the game will not have a free upgrade in its standard version. That is, to migrate from the PS4 port to the PS5 port, the player will have to invest R$ 50 (price to be confirmed). With Death Stranding Director’s Cut, the update cost BRL 50.40.

God of War Ragnarok Editions

Release Edition

Those who purchase the work before the premiere will guarantee the following advantages (both digital and physical version):

Kratos’ Risen Snow Armor;

Atreus’ Risen Snow Tunic;

Digital Deluxe Edition

The God of War Ragnarök Digital Deluxe Edition features the following bonus items:

The full God of War Ragnarök game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5;

for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5; Kratos’ Darkvalley Armor*;

Atreus’ Valescuro Garb*;

Capes of the Blades of Valescuro to the Blades of Chaos*;

to the Blades of Chaos*; Valescuro’s Ax Fist to the Leviathan Axe*;

to the Leviathan Axe*; Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack;

Dark Horse digital mini art book;

Avatars set;

Theme for PlayStation 4;

*: items unlocked throughout the story.

Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s Edition, this one exclusively physical, had an unboxing with the participation of Ryan Hurst, the Thor from God of War Ragnarök, released by Sony. Look:

The set, which will not be available in Brazil, includes:

A voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5;

for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5; a metallic package (game disc not included) – God of War Ragnarök’s metallic packaging comes with a representation of the Bear and the Wolf;

(game disc not included) – God of War Ragnarök’s metallic packaging comes with a representation of the Bear and the Wolf; 5 cm Vanir Twins Sculptures – in the same style as the Huldra Brothers sculptures sculpted by Atreus included in the Collector’s Edition of God of War (2018). The Collector’s Edition of God of War Ragnarök has arrived to complete the sculpt set featuring the Vanir Twins;

– in the same style as the Huldra Brothers sculptures sculpted by Atreus included in the Collector’s Edition of God of War (2018). The Collector’s Edition of God of War Ragnarök has arrived to complete the sculpt set featuring the Vanir Twins; Dwarven Dataset – a set of dice with a finish similar to noble wood accompanied by a dice bag with the Yggdrasil symbol on the outside;

– a set of dice with a finish similar to noble wood accompanied by a dice bag with the Yggdrasil symbol on the outside; 40 cm replica of Mjolnir – a super-detailed replica of Thor’s famous weapon in God of War Ragnarök;

Jötnar edition

Finally, there is the Jötnar Edition, also not available in our country. Look:

A voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. 18 cm vinyl record (with songs by Bear McCreary) – with two tracks by songwriter Bear McCreary.

– with two tracks by songwriter Bear McCreary. Falcon, Bear and Wolf Brooches Set – symbolizing Faye, Kratos and Atreus respectively, this set of brooches represents the family of our heroes.

– symbolizing Faye, Kratos and Atreus respectively, this set of brooches represents the family of our heroes. Draupnir Legendary Ring – a ring from Norse mythology, kept in a red cloth bag.

– a ring from Norse mythology, kept in a red cloth bag. Brok Dataset – this set Dice has a silver metallic finish with blue accents. The packaging bag for the data is branded by the Huldra Brothers.

– this set Dice has a silver metallic finish with blue accents. The packaging bag for the data is branded by the Huldra Brothers. Yggdrasil fabric map – this fabric map shows each of the Nine Realms in the branches and roots of Yggdrasil.

– this fabric map shows each of the Nine Realms in the branches and roots of Yggdrasil. a metallic package (game disc not included)

(game disc not included) 5 cm Vanir Twins Sculptures

40 cm replica of Mjolnir

Will God of War Ragnarok Close the Norse Saga?

If you were expecting a trilogy of the Norse saga, then you can take the horse out of the rain. Previously, director Eric Williams confirmed:

You can’t call the game Ragnarok without letting it happen. It will be in the game, we will end the Nordic series with it.

Kratos and Atreus will visit the Nine Realms

In 2018, God of War fans didn’t have access to all of the Nine Realms. In God of War Ragnarök, things will get very serious, as Kratos will be able to visit all of them — including Asgard, the realm of the Aesir.

God of War Ragnarok Date

Now all we can do is wait for the day 9 of November to venture into another Santa Monica work. God of War Ragnarok received a new cinematic trailer featuring Kratos and Atreus — and even Fenrir showed up. Look:

Until the end of the nordic world happens, you can check out our specials dedicated to the title: