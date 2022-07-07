Prime Day Early Deals 2022: Discounts on Echo with Alexa

O Prime Day 2022 has been confirmed for the day 12th and 13th of Julythe event is like an exclusive Black Friday on Amazon, offering deep discounts on products from various categories, such as home, games, books, electronics and Amazon items.

To participate in the event, it is necessary to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime, a service that, in addition to participating in Prime Day, offers free shipping on several products, exclusive discounts throughout the year and access to Amazon streams, such as Prime VideoPrime Music and Prime Reading.

The event will only take place next week, but today (06) Amazon released a super offer: Smart Speakers Echo with Alexa with big discounts!

What is Alexa?

Alexa is the amazon smart assistantit became popular due to the Smart Speakers Echowhich are intelligent speakers that can be controlled by voice, where the alexa helps you create reminders, tell the news of the day, answer questions, control other smart objects and other features.

Smart Speakers with Alexa are a hit with the public, and in addition to being very useful in everyday life, it also ends up being entertainment and a companion for doubts and curiosities.

Alexa devices on sale

Check out some of the products on sale for Prime members below:

Echo 4th Generation

18% Off Control smart environments, listen to your favorite music and make calls with the Echo 4th Generation. The model has improved sound pickup, so Alexa can easily hear you. BRL 749.00

Echo Dot 3rd Generation

38% Off Amazon’s hit Smart Speaker with built-in Alexa. By voice command, control the music, activate other smart products, ask questions, listen to the news, create alarms and much more. BRL 349.00

Echo Show 5 2nd Generation

33% Off With the Echo Show 5 2nd Generation you can set alarms and timers, check your calendar or the news, make video calls with the 2 MP camera and play music or series on this smart speaker. BRL 599.00

Echo Show 8 1st Generation

30% Off The Echo Show 8 1st Generation has an 8″ HD screen and stereo sound, ready to help organize your day. In addition to making your home smarter, you can make calls, watch videos, control environments and more. BRL 899.00

Echo Buds 2nd Generation Bluetooth Headset

20% Off With dynamic audio and active noise cancellation (ANC), the Echo Buds 2 Bluetooth Headphones deliver clear, balanced sound, long battery life duration being able to enjoy up to 5 hours of music playback per charge and up to 15 hours with the charging case. BRL 999.00

TecMundo coverage on Prime Day 2022

From the 12th of July, TecMundo will provide complete coverage of the best Prime Day offers. We will have exclusive content looking for interesting products that will be at attractive prices.

Keep an eye on our website to make the most of it!