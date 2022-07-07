Protest by bus drivers at the Campo Limpo Terminal affects the circulation of lines in SP | Sao Paulo

Bus drivers staged a protest in front of the Campo Limpo Terminal, in the South Zone of São Paulo, on Thursday morning (7). The demonstration affected 29 lines, according to SPTrans.
By 8:30 am, the terminal had already been cleared and operations resumed.
According to the union of the category, the act would be in response to the dismissal of 16 employees of the company Transpass for having joined the strike held last week.
After dialogue, 10 workers would have been reinstated, but six layoffs were maintained.
In a statement, SPTrans said it was surprised by the drivers’ act. He also informed that passenger services are being carried out outside the terminal and that technicians are monitoring traffic in the region.
Drivers protest at Campo Limpo Terminal, South Zone of SP, this Thursday (7) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
