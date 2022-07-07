Protest by bus drivers at the Campo Limpo Terminal affects the circulation of lines in SP | Sao Paulo

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on Protest by bus drivers at the Campo Limpo Terminal affects the circulation of lines in SP | Sao Paulo 4 Views

Bus drivers staged a protest in front of the Campo Limpo Terminal, in the South Zone of São Paulo, on Thursday morning (7). The demonstration affected 29 lines, according to SPTrans.

By 8:30 am, the terminal had already been cleared and operations resumed.

According to the union of the category, the act would be in response to the dismissal of 16 employees of the company Transpass for having joined the strike held last week.

After dialogue, 10 workers would have been reinstated, but six layoffs were maintained.

  • SP bus drivers strike ends after TRT considers abusive stoppage and determines a fine of R$ 100 thousand

In a statement, SPTrans said it was surprised by the drivers’ act. He also informed that passenger services are being carried out outside the terminal and that technicians are monitoring traffic in the region.

Drivers protest at Campo Limpo Terminal, South Zone of SP, this Thursday (7) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Drivers protest at Campo Limpo Terminal, South Zone of SP, this Thursday (7) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

VIDEOS: See more about SP and the Metropolitan Region

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Haddad leads the dispute for the government of SP with 29%; France has 18%, shows Genial/Quaest

Former São Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) maintains the lead in the race for the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved