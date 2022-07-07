PS Store has sale with PS4 and PS5 games with up to 85% off

The PlayStation Store started, this Wednesday (06), the sale “July Offers” with PS4 and PS5 games up to 85% cheaper. The promotion features prominent titles such as RResident Evil 3 Remake, Tomb Raider, Back 4 Blood and persona 5.

Players will be able to take advantage of promotional prices until July 20 at 3:59 am ET. In all, there are more than 350 products on sale, including full games, DLCs, expansions, collections and item packs.

See below for the relationship voxel prepared with some of the most interesting offers. To access the complete list, visit the website of the virtual store.

Resident Evil 3 Remake (60% discount, from BRL 194.50 to BRL 77.80);

NBA 2K22 – PS4 (85% off, from BRL 299.90 to BRL 44.98);

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (70% discount, from BRL 249.90 to BRL 74.97);

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy (60% discount, from BRL 249.50 to BRL 99.80);

Persona 5 Royal (60% discount, from BRL 249.90 to BRL 99.96);

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition (70% discount, from BRL 298.90 to BRL 89.67);

BioShock: The Collection (80% discount, from BRL 207.90 to BRL 41.58);

little nightmares 2 (50% discount, from BRL 149.50 to BRL 74.75);

dishonored (60% discount, from BRL 149.50 to BRL 59.80);

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (60% discount, from BRL 249.90 to BRL 99.96);

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (75% discount, from BRL 249.50 to BRL 62.37);

inside (75% discount, from BRL 83.50 to BRL 20.87);

Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition (50% discount, from BRL 449.99 to BRL 224.99);

Quake (50% discount, from BRL 53.90 to BRL 26.95);

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition (85% discount, from BRL 182.49 to BRL 27.37);

The Heavy Rain & Beyond: Two Souls Collection (85% off, from BRL 133.99 to BRL 53.59).

