PS5 update brings improvements to ALLM mode; Look

Sony has brought a new PS5 update and this time the patch does much more than just “improve system performance”. The focus of the update is on the compatibility options of ALLM, the low latency mode present in certain models of TVs and monitors.

Now, console owners will be able to choose to turn off or leave the feature on automatically. The file is 1.11 GB and the following changes are part of the package:

PS5 Update Notes:

If you are using a TV that supports ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), you can adjust the ALLM settings in Settings > Display & Video > Video Output > ALLM.

If you select Auto, the TV will automatically switch to low latency mode when playing games.

If you select Disabled, ALLM is not enabled except during VRR (variable refresh rate) output.

This system software update improves system performance.

Players can download the PS5 update as soon as they turn on the console or by downloading the file to the PC and starting the installation via USB device. Learn how to do this by visiting the official PlayStation website.

