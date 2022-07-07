PT dismantles Marcos Valério’s ‘delation’ and charges PGR for illegal leaking of process by Veja

support the 247

247 – The Workers’ Parties issued this Wednesday (6) a note of repudiation of the report entitled Marcos Valério already has a date to testify in the Chamber about his accusation, de Veja, and stated that “the Bolsonarism associated with Veja magazine unleashed yet another operation of lies, reviving false accusations against Lula and the PT”. “The Workers’ Party is, of course, finalizing the appropriate legal measures before Veja magazine, which has repeated offenses against the image of the party and its leaders,” he said in a text signed by the PT’s national president, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), and by federal deputies Paulo Teixeira (SP) and Reginaldo Lopes (MG).

According to the magazine’s article, published this Wednesday, businessman Marcos Valério accused the PT of having a relationship with the PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital) criminal faction and with the murder of the former mayor of Santo André Celso Daniel.

The caption said that “the facts about the murder of the late mayor of Santo André, Celso Daniel, in January 2002 were first established in three investigations: by the Federal Police, the Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo and the Civil Police of São Paulo “.

“Everyone concluded that Celso Daniel was the victim of criminals who kidnapped him to steal, discarding all other hypotheses raised by political opponents of the PT who never conformed to the truth and still morbidly exploit the mayor’s memory,” he continued.

“The PT asks the Federal Supreme Court and the Attorney General’s Office what measures were taken to determine the responsibilities for the illegal leak of parts of a process under judicial secrecy, which passed between the two institutions in the week it was disclosed,” he added. .

Check out the full note:

In despair at the proximity of the polls trial, the Bolsonarism associated with Veja magazine unleashed yet another operation of lies, reviving false accusations against Lula and the PT. Based on an illegal and partial leak of false testimony by the convicted Marcos Valério, they try to associate the party with a crime committed 20 years ago, which was investigated in at least six inquiries and lawsuits, including Lava Jato; and in all of them the false thesis that the Bolsonaristas and Veja raise again was overturned. This is the real crime: against the PT, the truth and fairness of the electoral process.

The facts about the murder of the late mayor of Santo André, Celso Daniel, in January 2002 were first established in three investigations: by the Federal Police, the Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo and the Civil Police of São Paulo. All concluded that Celso Daniel was the victim of criminals who kidnapped him to steal, discarding all other hypotheses raised by PT political opponents who never conformed to the truth and still morbidly exploit the mayor’s memory.

Ten years later, faced with the heavy penalties to which he would be sentenced in the Mensalão, Marcos Valério said that he had heard a story – never confirmed or corroborated by anyone – about the alleged blackmail of a businessman from Santo André against PT leaders, involving the death of Celso Daniel. The false complaint was the subject of investigations by the Federal Police and the Civil Police of Minas Gerais, which were filed for lack of evidence, in addition to being discarded in actions by the Federal Court of Curitiba and the TRF-4, in Operation Carbono 14, which Lava Jato launched in 2016, in full turmoil for the impeachment coup.

Failed all attempts to associate the PT with the crime, Marcos Valério tried to make plea bargain agreements, rejected by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais and even by the Lava Jato prosecutors, but in 2017 he gave testimony to the Federal Police in Minas Gerais, in which he would have made accusations to politicians from other parties – according to the press at the time, about the so-called “PSDB mining monthly allowance” and about deviations in state-owned Furnas.

On September 24, 2018, deciding on Petition 7157 to the Federal Supreme Court, the then Minister Celso de Melo approved – only partially – Marcos Valério’s denunciation to the PF de Minas. Although the minister imposed secrecy of justice on the process, the decision was leaked to Rede Globo and published in Jornal Nacional on October 4, the eve of the presidential elections and the day of the last debate between candidates, with obvious damage to the PT campaign.

The case had no known developments in the last 4 years, other than the fact that, with the retirement of Celso de Melo, Petition 7157 was inherited by Minister Kassio Nunes Marques.

In the last week of June, however, the STF website registered the entry of two new petitions and intense traffic of the records of Petition 7157 between the STF and the Attorney General’s Office. It was exactly at the end of this transit, on Friday, the 1st. of July, that Veja magazine published the selected and illegally leaked excerpts from the confidential testimony of Marcos Valério.

The magazine begins lying by stating that the accusation was “approved by Celso de Melo”, in an attempt to give credibility to the testimony of someone who sought criminal benefits in exchange for accusations without evidence. In September 2018, Celso de Melo, it must be repeated, only partially ratified parts of the whistleblower which, according to what was disclosed at the time, concerned alleged facts that were not the subject of criminal proceedings already in progress. And the case of the alleged blackmail, as is known, was or had been the subject of criminal proceedings.

Even when dealing with evident political manipulation and bad journalism, the article in Veja magazine supplied the networks and sectors of the press committed to Bolsonarism. In an attempt to divert attention to the real problems of the country and the people, Bolsonarism mobilized its agents to approve, on Tuesday night, an invitation to Marcos Valério to testify at the Public Security Commission of the Chamber. They want to set the stage for the lies, frames and slanders already overturned in the most diverse judicial and investigative instances to be repeated there.

The Workers’ Party is, of course, finalizing the appropriate legal measures before Veja magazine, which has repeated offenses against the image of the party and its leaders. It is a behavior that gets worse during electoral processes, but that is not immune to justice, remembering, for example, that, in the 2010 campaign, the magazine was condemned to publish the PT’s right of response to its lies, in a historic decision of the Superior Electoral Court .

Due to its notorious connections with the electoral process and Bolsonarism’s desperate campaign to defame the PT, including the false association of the party with criminal organizations, this episode requires further clarification.

The PT asks the Federal Supreme Court and the Attorney General’s Office what steps were taken to determine the responsibilities for the illegal leak of parts of a process under judicial secrecy, which passed between the two institutions in the week it was disclosed.

Finally, we alert Brazilian society, the media not committed to Bolsonarism and the Electoral Justice to the risks that manipulations of this kind represent for the fairness of elections and democracy itself in our country. In 2018, we already had an election contaminated by lies, which resulted in the worst government in the history of Brazil. We cannot allow this to happen again.

Gleisi Hoffmann, national president of the PT

Paulo Teixeira, secretary general of the PT

Reginaldo Lopes, PT leader in the Chamber

Brasilia, July 6, 2022

