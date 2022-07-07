Quina, contest 5,890: see the numbers drawn | lotteries

The contest draw 5,890 from Quina was carried out by Caixa on Wednesday night (6) in São Paulo. The main prize is around R$ 2.3 million.

See the dozens drawn: 19 – 27 – 30 – 41 – 66.

The previous contest (5,889) had accumulated.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

At Quina, bets that match five tens win. In case no one hits the numbers, the prize rolls over to the next draw. Bets that hit four, three or two tens are also awarded.

There are six weekly draws, from Monday to Saturday at 8 pm.

The probability of winning in each Quina contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only five tens, priced at R$2, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 24,040,016, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 6,006.00, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 8,005, according to Caixa.