Rabies vaccination campaign for animals starts earlier in DF

06/07/2022



(credit: Fiocruz reproduction)

With the registration of a case of human rabies after 44 years in the Federal District, the Health Department (SES-DF) brought forward to this Wednesday (7/6) the start of the annual rabies vaccination campaign. The victim, who is between 15 and 19 years old, has been hospitalized in a serious condition in an intensive care unit (ICU) since June 20.

The last case of the disease in dogs, in the DF, had been registered in 2000; in cats, the most recent occurred in 2021. Vaccination of these animals is applied, from 9 am to 5 pm, in 13 Environmental Surveillance centers and in the Environmental Surveillance Directorate (Dival).





The public at risk of infection due to recent exposure and people diagnosed with rabies virus infection have specific posts to start the vaccination cycle. For humans, the application of the dose requires a medical prescription.

The list with the opening hours and the addresses of the service centers for humans and domestic animals is available on the website of the Health Department of the Federal District.

Symptoms

Some symptoms indicate rabies virus infection in humans, such as: frightening dreams, sleep disturbance, tingling and pain at the bite site, burning and change in sensitivity. After the appearance of these signs, which last from two to four days, the disease state begins, characterized mainly by fear of air currents or water, in addition to convulsions. This second phase lasts from two to three days.

In animals, the disease is characterized by excessive salivation, paralysis of the hind legs, difficulty swallowing and changes in eating habits. In dogs, for example, changes in barking are observed, which can begin to sound like a “hoarse howl”.