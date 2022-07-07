Recession? Not here! | the antagonist

× Photo: JoelFotos/Pixabay

It is already becoming almost unanimous to say that, in the last months of 2022 and throughout the next year, the main countries will enter a recession..

At the same time, In recent weeks, data has emerged showing that Brazil should stay out of this. In fact, with each passing week, economists are revising upwards the forecasts of Brazilian growth in 2022.

There is now talk of a minimum of 1.5%, with possibilities of being more. After all, we are still at the beginning of the second semester.

The criterion for considering a country in recession is that it has two consecutive quarters of negative GDP and rising unemployment. But this is something that has become conventional. It could be three or four. But it was decided that there are two and, for the time being, that’s what counts.

The reason we are coming out of the recession early is because we started to fight inflation before the otherswith the Copom raising interest rates, rising from 2% to 13.25% in a space of 15 months.

Meanwhile, Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, believed that the inflationary surge that hit the United States was only temporary. And it took him a while to realize he was wrong.

The European Community is even further behind on this issue of interest. So much so that the euro is approaching the pair with the dollar. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has signaled that she will only start raising rates now in July and then in September.

It is highly likely that when the Brazilian Central Bank starts lowering the Selic rate, the US and Europe will still be operating uphill.

Ivan Sant’Annatrader, writer and columnist at Inv Publications.

