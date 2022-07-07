Residential property rent has the biggest drop in 4 years in BH – Economy

The price of rentals in Belo Horizonte fell by 4.12% in June, according to data from the Residential Rent Variation Index (IVAR), calculated by the Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV). This was the biggest drop since the beginning of the historical series in the capital of Minas Gerais, in June 2018.
Belo Horizonte was not the only capital to show a reduction in rental prices in June. The values practiced in Porto Alegre suffered a deflation of 0.27% and, in Rio de Janeiro, the fall was of 0.26%. So Paulo was the only capital with an increase in the price variation of property rentals, with an increase of 0.86%. The national average fell by 0.31%, the first reduction since October last year, when the variation fell by 0.07%.
In addition to Belo Horizonte, the capital of Rio Grande do Sul showed a deceleration in the increase accumulated in 12 months, changing from 8.06% in May to 6.29% in the last month. Rio de Janeiro (from 10.33% to 10.43%) and So Paulo (from 6.49% to 8.23%) had an acceleration in the accumulated rates. The national average also went through a slight reduction in its accumulated, from 8.83% to 8.05% in June.