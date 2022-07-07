Residential property rent has the biggest drop in 4 years in BH – Economy

Value of property rentals in BH reduces 4.12% in June (photo: Brastock/Freepik)

The price of rentals in Belo Horizonte fell by 4.12% in June, according to data from the Residential Rent Variation Index (IVAR), calculated by the Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV). This was the biggest drop since the beginning of the historical series in the capital of Minas Gerais, in June 2018.

This is only the third time, in the last 12 months, that there has been a reduction in the variation of rental prices in Belo Horizonte. The other two were in September 2021 (-1.9%) and in April this year (-0.07%).

With this drop, the rate accumulated in 12 months went from 15.96%, in May, to 7.89%, in June, the lowest since January of this year and the first deceleration recorded since December 2021. This result ends in a sequence of three consecutive months surpassing the historic series in the capital of Minas Gerais.

Belo Horizonte was not the only capital to show a reduction in rental prices in June. The values ​​practiced in Porto Alegre suffered a deflation of 0.27% and, in Rio de Janeiro, the fall was of 0.26%. So Paulo was the only capital with an increase in the price variation of property rentals, with an increase of 0.86%. The national average fell by 0.31%, the first reduction since October last year, when the variation fell by 0.07%.

Monthly variation of the Residential Rent Variation Index (IVAR) (May/June) (photo: FGV IBRE)

In addition to Belo Horizonte, the capital of Rio Grande do Sul showed a deceleration in the increase accumulated in 12 months, changing from 8.06% in May to 6.29% in the last month. Rio de Janeiro (from 10.33% to 10.43%) and So Paulo (from 6.49% to 8.23%) had an acceleration in the accumulated rates. The national average also went through a slight reduction in its accumulated, from 8.83% to 8.05% in June.