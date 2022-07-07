Restored copy of “God and the Devil in the Land of the Sun” premieres at Cinematheque – 06/07/2022

After being shown at the world premiere in the Cannes Classics section of the French festival, in May, “Deus e o Diabo na Terra do Sol”, a seminal work by filmmaker Glauber Rocha, wins its first session in Brazil this Wednesday, at 9 pm, at Brazilian Cinematheque. Before the session, a debate at 7 pm brings together restorers José Luís Sasso, Rodrigo Mercês, Lino Meirelles and Paloma Rocha, from Glauber.

The exhibition is part of the program Show Polemic Culture, which marks the new phase of the Cinematheque, after being closed to the public and finally being taken over by SAC (Sociedade Amigos da Cinemateca), which completes 60 years. Until Sunday, with free tickets (just arrive and pick up tickets an hour before the sessions), the show features works that help to tell not only the history of Brazilian cinema but the History of Brazil.

Why is it still, in the middle of 2022, so relevant to see and debate “God and the Devil in the Land of the Sun”? The answer is obvious, but it is worth remembering that the film directed by Glauber in the 1960s is still relevant in revealing the depths and dynamics of power in a Brazil facing hunger and underdevelopment.

The plot tells the saga of the cowboy Manuel (Geraldo del Rey) and his wife Rosa (Yoná Magalhães) through the hinterland after he, tired of being exploited and deceived, kills the colonel who owns the land on which they lived. In their escape, and in the midst of drought and violence, Manuel and Rosa come across real, but also symbolic, figures from the society of the time, which find their echoes to this day. First, they meet the legendary Sebastião (Lídio Silva), who says he is a divine creature and is the incarnation of messianism that promises paradise and guarantees that the sertão will turn into sea and, in a clear reference to Antonio Conselheiro, gathers thousands of faithful and threatens the reign of the Catholic Church.

But their fate still lies with the mercenary Antonio das Mortes (Maurício do Valle), a hired assassin, hired to put an end to Sebastião’s messianism. Behold, Corisco appears in the couple’s path. Lived by Othon Bastos in one of the most outstanding performances of Brazilian cinema, the cangaceiro commands his own gang after their leader Lampião was murdered at the behest of the powerful in the region. If Sebastião claims to be divine, Corisco guarantees that he is demonic. Manuel and Rosa are torn between the opposing forces of God and the Devil. What is the way out in a land that is practically lawless, without development, without rights?

The question persists today and will continue to haunt us for decades to come. Seeing and reviewing “Deus e o Diabo” makes us understand better not the Brazil of the Military or colonial Dictatorship, but the contemporary Brazil, still so divided. In Cannes, film students queued up happily to check out the Brand new copy, restored in 4k of the classic that Glauber Rocha showed for the first time at the Cannes Festival in 1964. On the way out, the young people celebrated the feat of having seen a classic of world cinema on the big screen with a quality perhaps even superior to the original itself.

An essential work of Cinema Novo, Deus e o Diabo influenced and still influences generations of filmmakers. The film’s restoration project, carried out with a private work, was led by producer Lino Meireles and producer and director Paloma Rocha, Glauber’s daughter.

Produced at Cinecolor, a partner company of Cinemateca Brasileira, where the film copy was stored, in five 35mm negatives cans in perfect condition, in addition to the special session today, it should re-launch on Brazilian screens soon. “It is a great opportunity for us to re-release this copy in 4k to the world. This means putting Glauber back in his original competition, which is alongside the world’s great directors. An impeccable copy, a new revelation of the negative, a work done entirely in Brazil with Brazilian technicians”, commented Paloma Rocha.

“The return of this negative is perhaps better than the first revelation he had in 1964, because now we have the technology to bring this negative in fact as it was. The sound work was also impeccable (done by José Luís Sasso), we replaced the record of the film at various times. And the photography work was done by Luís Abramo and Rogério Morais, who brought a woodcut that the film has by its very nature, the setting and the cinematography by Waldemar Lima”, added Paloma, who also runs a new project to rescue the work of his father and filmmaker.

“Glauber comes back from time to time and my job is to make that happen. Along with “Deus e o Diabo” back, we are launching a project in partnership with the government of Bahia to bring his unpublished documents, there are more than 50 thousand We are now going to bring more than 12 thousand documents for consultation through an access portal, Tempo Glauber Digital Bahia. The big star of this party is “Deus e o Diabo”. Glauber’s work, as he said, is “the new is eternal”, completed Paloma.

The program of the exhibition “Espectacle Polém Cultura” also exhibits other essential works such as “A Hora e a Vez de Augusto Matraga”, by Roberto Santos, “O Anjo Exterminador”, by Luís Buñuel, “Esses Maridos”, by Luigi Comencini, ” Os Subversivos”, by Paolo Taviani and Vittorio Taviani, “Os Cafajestes”, by Ruy Guerra, “Garrincha – Alegria do Povo”, by Joaquim Pedro de Andrade, among others.