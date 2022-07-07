Return on CDBs advances and fixed rate pays up to 15.50%, while fixed rate pays 117% of CDI

Faced with a series of upward revisions in the projections for the Selic in 2023, the maximum return offered by Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs) also advanced.

With financial institutions estimating that the basic interest rate will remain high in 2023 – such as Bradesco, which sees the Selic at 11.75% next year – the remuneration of fixed rate CDBs maturing in 12 months reached 15.50% per year. year in the last fortnight.

This is what a survey carried out by Quantum Finance, a solutions company for the financial market, shows, at the request of the InfoMoney. The numbers refer to the period between June 17 and July 4.

The maximum percentage offered in the last 15 days represents an increase in relation to the previous fortnight, when it was 14.11% per year. Fees are gross, excluding Income Tax deduction.

The fixed rate CDB with the highest rate was issued by the Master Bank. According to Fitch Ratings, the bank’s long-term national risk rating is BBB-. It means that the institution has good credit quality, but is not among the best rated, as the best rating is AAA.

The survey also showed increases in the returns offered by fixed-rate CDBs maturing in 24 months and from 36 months onwards, with the maximum rate hitting 13.76% and 13.90% per year, respectively, during the same period.

Fifteen days earlier, the maximum return delivered by securities with this type of remuneration and maturity of two years or from three years onwards was 13.57% and 13.00% per year, in that order.

Source: Quantum Finance. Note: Returns are gross, without deducting income tax.

CDBs linked to the CDI

There was also progress in the interest offered by CDBs linked to the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI) – reference rate within fixed income – for slightly longer terms, such as from 12 months and over 36 months.

In the case of debt securities maturing in one year, the maximum return offered reached 117% of the CDI in the last fortnight, against 108% recorded 15 days earlier. The CDB in question was offered by Banco Mercantil Brasil, which has rating long-term BBB+, according to Fitch Ratings.

Likewise, there was an increase in the maximum yield delivered by bonds with a maturity of two years and from three years, which reached returns of 110% of the CDI and 117% of the CDI, respectively.

In the previous fortnight, the maximum percentage offered for bonds with the same maturity was 101% of the CDI and 110% of the CDI.

On the other hand, there was a decrease in the maximum return delivered by short-term securities, such as between three and six months, with profitability reaching 104.50% of the CDI and 106% of the CDI, in that order, in the last 15 days. A drop in relation to the 105.25% of the CDI and 105.50% of the CDI, respectively, seen in the previous survey.

Gross returns from CDBs indexed to CDI (from 06/17 to 07/04) Term (months) indexer Minimum Rate average rate maximum rate Highest rate issuer 3 DI 83.00% 101.42% 104.50% BANCO BTG PACTUAL 6 DI 97.50% 101.33% 106.00% BANCO ABC BRASIL, BANCO ALFA 12 DI 90.00% 102.64% 117.00% BANCO MERCANTIL BRAZIL 24 DI 98.00% 100.20% 110.00% CONCORDIA BANK 36+ DI 96.00% 102.50% 117.00% FINANCIAL SINOSERRA

Source: Quantum Finance. Note: Returns are gross, without deducting income tax

CDBs linked to inflation

Among securities indexed to the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the movement was mixed: papers maturing in one year and from three years onwards registered a rise in interest rates; on the other hand, returns on CDBs with a term of 24 months showed a decrease in the maximum value offered.

According to the Quantum survey, the maximum rate delivered by a CDB linked to inflation with a term of 12 months was 7.52% in the last fortnight, above the 7.08% recorded 15 days earlier. Likewise, the paper maturing in 36 months or more had a return of 7.05%, that is, higher than the 6.10% in the previous fortnight.

On the other hand, there was a drop in the maximum returns offered by securities maturing in 24 months, which fell from 6.37% to 6.22% per year in the last fortnight.

Gross returns on inflation-indexed CDBs (from 06/17 to 07/04) Term (months) indexer Minimum Rate average rate maximum rate Highest rate issuer 12 100% IPCA 6.37% 7.01% 7.52% BANCO BTG PACTUAL 24 100% IPCA 5.63% 5.92% 6.22% BANCO BTG PACTUAL 36+ 100% IPCA 5.20% 6.00% 7.05% HAITONG BANCO DE INVESTIMENTOS DO BRASIL

Source: Quantum Finance. Note: Returns are gross, without deducting income tax

CDBs with up to 220% of the CDI

Although the survey was not able to monitor exclusive offers made by some brokers with a focus on attracting customers, when analyzing the platforms of different brokers, the InfoMoney also found CDB options maturing in three months that offered up to 220% of the CDI.

The first was an offer by Genial, with a CDB from the bank itself with a yield of 220% of the CDI and daily liquidity. To purchase the product, however, certain conditions had to be met: being a new customer; make a minimum contribution of BRL 10 and a maximum of BRL 5 thousand; and perform only a single application in the CBD. The offer has no expiration date, according to Genial.

The second and third offers were from XP Investimentos and Rico Investimentos. In both cases, the gross return reached 200% of the CDI and the investor had to allocate at least R$100 and at most R$5 thousand per CPF. There is also daily liquidity. The issuer in question was Banco XP. The offer, however, was only valid for customers who had not made any investment in the XP or Rico platform by June 30, or for new customers. The promotion runs until July 22.

Uni, duni, tê: choosing the indexer

In a world with higher interest rates, more persistent inflation and the possibility of recession, Rico Investimentos’ experts’ recommendation remains focused on assets pegged to the IPCA and CDI.

In a report, Rico Investimentos analyst Paula Zogbi explained that the preference is linked to the fact that inflation-linked bonds help protect assets, as they have a part of the return linked to high prices.

According to the house’s projections, inflation should end this year at 7.0% and end next year at 5.0% – values ​​that remain above the Central Bank’s inflation target of 3.5% in 2022 and of 3.25% in 2023.

Another asset to the portfolio is the bonds linked to the CDI, which benefit from the rise in the Selic rate. In Rico Investimentos’ projections, the basic interest rate should be raised once again at the August meeting, to 13.75% per year, and remain at that level until the middle of next year. Then the Central Bank should start cutting interest rates, which should lead the Selic to end next year at 9.25% per year.

A point of attention, however, is in the deadlines. In the case of fixed rate CDBs, linked to inflation and some papers indexed to CDI, redemption occurs only at maturity. Therefore, the ideal is for the investor to be able to align the deadline with a goal, such as the payment of a car installment, a party, or the purchase of a car, for example.

PEC, IPCA and payroll on the radar

After a busy month for the fixed income market with strong pressure on the yield curve, this week’s focus will be on the presentation of indicators that can guide the monetary tightening cycle in Brazil and the United States and, consequently, impact the interest rate market.

On Friday (8), the IPCA numbers in Brazil will be presented, together with data from the job creation report in the United States (payroll). Both refer to the month of June.

Luciano Costa, chief economist and partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos, says that the expectation is that employment indicators will continue to show greater robustness in the US economy.

The data will be important to support the position that should be adopted by the Fed. In the minutes of Wednesday (6), the message given by the monetary authority was more hawkish (inclined towards monetary tightening), indicating that there is a fear that a piece of this American inflation may be more persistent than expected, pointed out Costa.

At the time, Fed officials highlighted that the main objective is to combat this high inflation and said that a rate hike of 0.5 or 0.75 percentage points seems “adequate” for the next meeting.

Although the comment reinforced fears with the advance of rising prices, Costa drew attention to the fact that the monetary authority did not mention the recession as a risk, contrary to what has been pricing a good part of the market in recent days.

“It is essential that he [Fed] achieve the inflation targets and that’s what they’re focused on. In this sense, the Fed’s policy removed the parallel risks that the market posed in the short term”, highlighted Costa.

Although the recession was not mentioned, some financial agents pointed out that the Fed’s stance in the minutes brought a “rearview” look. The reason is that, since the meeting of the monetary authority in June, there has been a decline in the prices of energy and agricultural commodities, which could impact the scenario for inflation and, consequently, for interest rates.

Here in Brazil, this week’s attention will be on the IPCA. In Monte Bravo’s projections, the index should rise 0.67% in June and show less pressure from some items, such as fuel, with a price decline reflecting the reduction of Cide and the favorable seasonality of ethanol.

Another focus of the market, says the economist, will be on the PEC dos Auxílios, which became known as “PEC of kindnesses”. The project increases from R$ 400.00 to R$ 600.00 the value of the monthly installments paid by Auxílio Brasil and eliminates the line of beneficiaries of the program.

The text also increases the amount paid with the gas allowance, in order to guarantee the purchase of a cylinder every two months for a public of 5.86 million families, in addition to instituting the “truck voucher” for autonomous transporters, in the amount of BRL 1,000.00 per month.

The measures have an impact of more than R$ 41 billion and will be valid until the end of this year. The expectation in Brasília is that the text will be approved this week.

“Passing the PEC [das bondades], the market should have some relief on the fiscal risk part because Congress goes into recess. It will be much more difficult for the government to pass any larger measure of fiscal spending that needs the approval of parliamentarians,” he says. “So, this should disappear a bit from the discussion”, says the economist.

In this sense, in the opinion of the Monte Bravo specialist, the Central Bank should continue with the flight plan and carry out the last interest rate adjustment at the August meeting of 0.25 percentage point or 0.50 percentage point.

Although he does not see changes in the BC’s short-term stance, he points out that the worsening fiscal risk reinforces the need for the Selic to remain higher for longer to combat the effects of the fiscal expansion until the end of this year.

“The most worrying thing is Auxílio Brasil, which is a permanent expense and can hardly be reduced. This is the biggest risk of the PEC of goodness”, she defends.

