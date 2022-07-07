Risk of global recession drops oil price in July and brings Petrobras price lag to zero

RIO – The fear of a world recession has brought down the price of Petroleum in the international market, after the barrel reached US$ 140 in the first week of March. On Wednesday, the 6th, contracts for Brent oil (reference for Brazil) with delivery in September closed at US$ 100.69, down 2.02% on the day. In the month, the retraction reaches 7.7%.

Falling oil practically closed the gap between the prices of fuels practiced in refineries in Brazil and those traded abroad. According to data from the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), the price of a liter of diesel was yesterday 3% above the international average; in the case of gasoline, this figure was 2%, driven by the Mataripe Refinery, in Bahia, which was privatized at the end of last year.

While the ports that serve as a reference for the Petrobras had the lag zeroed, that is, in line with the external price, the port of Aratu, in Bahia, was yesterday with the price of diesel 7% above the international market and gasoline, 15%.

The move is an encouragement to the new administration of Petrobras, a company that has come under attack from the government in recent months due to the continuous price readjustments of the Gasoline It’s from diesel in retail.

After changing the command of the state-owned company four times, the president Jair Bolsonaro – who is running for reelection – said last month that the entire board of directors needs to be changed to give the company a “new dynamic”.

Director of the Brazilian Infrastructure Center (Cbie), Adriano Pires states that the drop in oil is good news for the government, which in the short term will not have to pressure Petrobras to avoid further price readjustments. He recalls, however, that the appreciation of the dollar should hold possible price reductions for the consumer.

“If the war does not bring about extraordinary events and the recession returns, oil could go to US$ 80 (a barrel), pre-pandemic level”, he says.

According to former Petrobras refining director and adviser to the Brazilian Oil and Gas Institute (IBP) Anelise Lara, there is still a lot of volatility in the market and, at least in the short term, Brazil should not feel the impact of this drop. “Especially because Petrobras doesn’t increase the price immediately when it increases abroad, and it doesn’t decrease either. She prefers to wait and see if this course holds,” she explains.

projections

The expectation of a global recession came after the general increase in fees in the main economies, as a way of controlling inflation. This movement provoked the appreciation of the dollar.

Banks like Citi already project that the price of commodity could reach US$ 65 per barrel by the end of the year, against forecasts such as that of JPMorgan, that the price could reach up to US$ 300 due to the war in Eastern Europe.

For Anelise Lara, from the IBP, a generalized global recession, if confirmed, will lead to a decline in commodities in general, but the question is whether this will occur for a short or long period. In the case of oil, this decline in the economy takes place at a time when inventories are historically low, some refineries have closed, and supply may continue not to meet demand.

“They are two views of the same problem. On the economic side, there is the issue of inflation and recession. On the other hand, there is high demand and (oil) production is not keeping up. In Brazil there is still the problem of dollar high, but if there is a significant drop in the price of oil, we will feel the difference in price”, he explains.

former president of Energy Research Company (EPE)Maurício Tolmasquim adds that, despite the drop in oil in recent days, commodity derivatives are still on the rise.

“There are factors that push the price down and others up, we still don’t know what will prevail”, he says. And he adds: “In addition, the appreciation of the dollar makes oil more expensive in other currencies, such as the real”.

Tolmasquim considers that the market is very speculative, but admits that if the drop in oil is relevant and sustainable, at some point it will reach Brazil. “But everything will also depend on the dollar, you have to see what the net effect of this account will be.”

According to him, since the beginning of this year, the price of oil was the predominant factor for the rise and fall of fuel in refineries, but now it has become the US currency that, until recently, played in favor of prices in Brazil. .

For the investment analyst at Mirae Asset, Pedro Galdi, the scenario is also one of uncertainty. “What is very much now is that the market is predicting a global recession, and consequently less oil is consumed. But it is also falling because the dollar has appreciated against almost all currencies,” he says.

On the other hand, the Organization of Petroleum Producing Countries (OPEC) resists to increase production, the war in Ukraine continues, harming the supply of gas to Europe and in China the outbreaks of covid-19 have promoted lockdowns.

Although the drop in oil prices is not immediately reversed in the reduction of prices in Brazil, Galdi says that it is favorable for Petrobras, which has already had three presidents fired for increasing fuel. “This ends up helping to remove some of the smoke from Petrobras, because it will not need to increase, and, who knows, it may even reduce, but everything will depend on the dollar”, he says.

“We are in the era of volatility and the markets are operating with a lot of speculation, there is no short-term basis for a drop (of oil) close to 10% a day as we are seeing”, says Décio Oddone, president of Enauta and former director of general of National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

According to Oddone, if there is not a strong recession as predicted, prices should rise again, because the commodity market is under pressure and there will be a supply problem, raising prices again.

He recalls that investments in the sector retracted in the pandemic and did not return, and the increase in sanctions on Russia, if confirmed, will again lead to a shortage of the commodity.

Committee evaluates names for Petrobras’ board

The Petrobras Eligibility Committee meets today to assess the curriculum of part of the government’s nominees for the state-owned company’s board of directors. This staggered analysis may further postpone the holding of a new shareholders’ meeting to ratify the reformulation of the collegiate.

Of the eight nominees, according to sources, that of Jonathas Assunção Salvador Nery de Castro, number two in the Civil House, is considered the “most critical” case, for exercising a position considered political. both the State-owned companies law and Petrobras’ internal policy prohibits holders of political positions on the board of mixed capital and publicly traded companies.

Another name that could cause problems, if analyzed from the point of view of governance, is that of the Attorney General of Finance, Ricardo Soriano de Alencar, due to a conflict of interests, since he defends the Union in tax disputes against the state-owned company. . The expectation is that the two names will not be evaluated today.