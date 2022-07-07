River Plate has a goal disallowed, and Vélez advances to the quarterfinals in the Libertadores

Vélez Sarsfield held off the second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores as best they could against a River Plate focused on attacking and managed to secure a 0-0 draw to qualify for the quarterfinals of the competition, with the aggregate score of 1 to 0. The match was played today (6), at the José Amalfitani stadium, in Argentina.

In the next phase, Velez faces Talleres, who beat Colón by the aggregate score of 3 to 1. The dates of the first and second games, as well as the times of the quarterfinals have not yet been defined by Conmebol.

With 74% of the home team’s possession against only 26% of the visitors, what was seen was a truncated game without much movement. Despite having greater dominance, the closed team commanded by Alexander Medina did not let River advance, having even kicked less than Vélez himself.

River Plate even scored with Matías Suárez in the 34th minute of the second half and gave the fans a little hope, but after almost five minutes of VAR analysis, the goal was disallowed by a touch on the striker’s arm.

Unlike River, Vélez didn’t bother to go forward and practically positioned themselves to just defend with the second line of midfield back, avoiding going forward even when they had a chance.

With a game focused on crossing inside the area, River could not complete the area plays, especially on the right side with Nicolás Garayalde and Matás de los Santos who defended very well against any arrival of the home team.

River Plate’s Braian Romero and Vélez Sarsfield’s Ortega face off during a game between the teams Image: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Highlight for striker Braian Romero, who commanded most of River’s arrivals to Vélez’s defensive sector. His kicks, however, were always blocked.

Eliminated from Libertadores, River Plate now focuses on the Argentine Championship, in which they face Godoy Cruz, next Sunday (10), at 20:30. While the details of the next match of the international competition are not disclosed, Vélez is also dedicated to the national championship. The team faces Colón, on Monday (11), at 19h.