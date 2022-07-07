River Plate has a goal disallowed at the end, only hits one shot on target and is eliminated by Vélez in Libertadores

The team will now face Talleres, who eliminated Colón in the round of 16 of the competition.

On Wednesday night (6), the River Plate received the Velez Sarsfield at the Monumental de Nuñez for the return leg of the round of 16 of the CONMEBOL Libertadores. After a 0-0 tie, the team led by Marcelo Gallardo is eliminated from the competition.

El Fortín had won the first leg 1-0 at José Amalfitani Stadiumin a duel that could have ended with a greater advantage for the home team.

On the return, River dominated most of the match, but with the team having few clear scoring chances. In all, with 12 submissions, only one was right.

At the end of the second half, Matías Suárez even scored a goal that would take the match to a penalty shootout. After analysis by VAR, however, Roberto Tobar ruled out the goal due to a handball.

The match also marked the farewell of forward Julián Álvarez, who is leaving for the Manchester City.

Now, Vélez will face the Talleres in the quarterfinals. The team eliminated the Colon in the round of 16 with a 2-0 away win this Wednesday.

At the weekend, the two teams return to the field for the 7th round of the Argentine Championship. River will face the Godoy Cruzwhile Vélez faces Colón.