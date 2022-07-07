Rony equals Marcelinho in the list of Brazilian top scorers in Liberta

Striker Rony shone in Palmeiras’ rout over Cerro Porteño, today, for the return of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Scorer of two goals in the 5-0 victory at Allianz Parque, the number 10 equaled Marcelinho Carioca, Corinthians idol, in the list of Brazilian top scorers in the continental competition.

With tonight’s goals, Rony reached 18 goals in the continental competition, the same number as Pé de Anjo, Sérgio João and Tita. The striker alviverde still surpassed the duo Zico and Pelé, both with 16.

Rony started the match on the bench, but went to the field in the first half, after an injury to Rafael Navarro. The number 10 scored the net in the second half, with the right to the much sought after bicycle goal.

With the result, Palmeiras overcomes Cerro Porteño with an aggregate of 8 to 0 – they won the first game by 3 to 0 – and advances to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores

Following the competition, Abel Ferreira’s team will face Atlético-MG, in a re-edition of the semifinals of the last edition of the continental competition. At the time, Palmeiras qualified for the final by the away goal.

The best Brazilian goalscorer of Libertadores:

1 – Luizão: 29 goals

2 – Gabigol: 26 goals

3 – Fred and Palhinha: 25 goals

5 – Célio Taveira: 22 goals

6 – Jairzinho: 21 goals

7 – Guilherme, Ricardo Oliveira and Bruno Henrique: 19 goals

10 – Rony, Marcelinho Carioca, Sérgio João and Tita: 18 goals

13 – Robinho: 17 goals

14 – Pele, Jardel and Zico: 16 goals