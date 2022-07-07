Rony marks a bicycle, Palmeiras thrashes Cerro and confirms spot in the Libertadores quarterfinals

With the right to a bicycle goal and Rony’s show, the palm trees thrashed Cerro Porteño-PAR 5-0, on Wednesday night, and confirmed their spot in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. The goals of the massacre in the second leg of the round of 16 of the continental tournament were scored against by Samudio, then by Rony, Breno Lopes, Gómez and Rony, on a bicycle. Now, Alviverde faces Atlético-MG, deciding at Allianz Parque.

Verdão plays enough to open the scoring; Cerro does not surrender

The match started with Palmeiras calm with a 3-0 advantage in the first leg, while Cerro Porteño tried some weapons to take the opponent out of peace and seek an early goal. Although they scored well, the Paraguayans didn’t have many chances in the attack, but they bothered the Palmeiras defense, which did well in the bid.

A good chance in the first minutes came in the 8th minute, in a cross from Dudu to Navarro, but Jean saved it before reaching the centre-forward. From then on, there were few opportunities created in a very close duel, with no spaces. At 25′, Veiga played for Wesley, who crossed for Luan to head, but the ball went wide, in what had been the best chance.

At 33′, Navarro felt pain in his right thigh and was replaced by Rony, which ended up changing Verdão’s performance in the first half. On the next move, Wesley shot down the left and crossed to Ron, who couldn’t finish properly. Then, Mayke advanced on the right and looked for Rony, but the Cerro defender cut the pass.

The goal was maturing and, at 37′, Raphael Veiga took a short corner, received it back and crossed for Gustavo Gómez to head into the net, but the ball deflected into Samudio. Conmebol gave the Paraguayan own goal. At the end of the first half, Aquino took a free-kick and made Weverton defend at the angle. At 43′, Gabriel Menino caught the leftovers and hit hard, scraping the post, almost extending the score.

Rony shines, bike brand and Palmeiras thrash Cerro Porteño

On the return of the break, Abel Ferreira took Gabriel Menino and put Zé Rafael on the field. After two minutes, in a corner kick by Veiga, Luan headed over the goal. From then on, the match was once again quite locked, without the teams completing the moves. Counterattacks were the main weapon of Palmeiras.

At 17 minutes, Zé Rafael crossed to Raphael Veiga, who went up a lot to head, but the ball exploded on the crossbar. At 19′, Veiga took a dangerous free-kick, Danilo deflected halfway and forced Jean to make a good save, in what he indicated was the maturing of a more elastic victory for Verdão.

However, it wasn’t until the 27th minute that the party started. Mayke played for Ron, face to face with Jean played for the back of the net. Two minutes later, in a beautiful move, Rony back-heeled for Breno Lopes to score Palmeiras’ third in the game. Three minutes later, Wesley took a corner and Gómez scored the fourth.

There was still time for the show to be closed with a flourish and with the main character shining. At 37 minutes, Breno Lopes crossed from the right and Rony, alone, set up the bike inside the area. The long-awaited goal came out, with no chance for Jean to defend. A great goal, which raised Allianz Parque, who applauded and shouted the name of shirt 10, the club’s top scorer in Libertadores with 18 goals.

And now?



With the result, Palmeiras confirms their spot in the quarterfinals of Libertadores, a stage in which they will face Atlético-MG in home and away duels, which should take place on August 3, at Mineirão, and on August 10. , at Allianz Parque. It is worth remembering that there are no more goals away from home as a tiebreaker in the playoffs.

DATASHEET

PALM TREES 5 x 0 CERRO PORTEÑO-PAR

Location: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Date-Time: 7/6/2022 – 19:15 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Patricio Lostau (ARG)

Auxiliaries: Juan Belatti (ARG) and Facundo Rodriguez (ARG)

VAR: German Delfino (ARG)

Audience/Income: 37,431 paying/R$ 2,986,884.55

Yellow cards: Rony, Danilo and Gabriel Menino (PAL) Patiño (CER)

red cards: –

goals: Samudio (against) (37’/Q1) (1-0), Rony (27’/Q2) (2-0), Breno Lopes (29’/Q2) (3-0), Gustavo Gómez (32’/Q2) ) (4-0), Ron (37’/2nd) (5-0)

PALM TREES: Weverton; Mayke, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Danilo (Kuscevic, at 34’/2ºT), Gabriel Menino (Zé Rafael, at halftime) and Raphael Veiga (Atuesta, at 23’/2ºT); Wesley, Dudu (Breno Lopes, at 23’/2ºT) and Rafael Navarro (Rony, at 33’/1ºT). Technician: Abel Ferreira.

CERRO PORTEÑO-PAR: Jean; Espínola, Riveros, Patiño and Alan Rodríguez (Vargas, at 20’/2nd); Carrascal, Piris da Motta (Bobadilla, at 31’/2ºT), Aquino (Noguera, at 31’/2ºT) and Galeano (Gavilán, at 12’/2ºT); Samudio and Marcelo Moreno (Oviedo, at 12’/2nd). Technician: Francisco Arc.